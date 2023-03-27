IWC’s new Ingenieur Automatic 40 revisits the Ingenieur SL “Jumbo” created by watch designer Gérald Genta

The new timepiece pays tribute to Genta’s iconic “Jumbo” edition – now one of the most sought-after watches among IWC collectors.

Reference 666, IWC’s very first Ingenieur (German or French for engineer) model, was introduced in 1955. Although the design featured a modest round case with a simple dial, it was the first anti-magnetic wristwatch targeted at professionals exposed to high magnetic fields, such as engineers, technicians, chemists, pilots and doctors. Acting like a Faraday shield that blocks electromagnetic influences, an inner case of soft iron effectively protected the movement against magnetic field disturbances by preventing sensitive components from becoming magnetised, which would affect the watch’s accuracy.

A project was launched in 1969 to create a more robust Ingenieur by integrating a shock protection system, as well as a new case to emphasise the watch’s technical character. The first prototypes were produced in 1970 and 1971, but none met the manufacture’s strict quality standards after failing its rigorous impact tests. IWC then looked beyond the manufacture for a designer.

At the time, Gérald Genta was a freelance watch designer, who had earlier created a steel chronograph for the Schaffhausen-based manufacturer in 1967, but the project was never realised. IWC then commissioned Genta with the creation of the new Ingenieur, and in 1974, the Genevan designer delivered sketches of a striking new watch.

The ’70s was also a challenging era for the Swiss watch industry: cheap quartz watches from the Far East were flooding the market, the dollar exchange rate plummeted and the price of gold was skyrocketing. Recalls Hannes Pantli, IWC’s marketing and sales manager then, “Looking at our catalogue in the early 1970s, our focus on gold watches is immediately apparent. And that is also why the consequences were so severe. Within no time, our products cost three times as much…Not surprisingly, our sales figures fell sharply.”

While Pantli saved IWC from bankruptcy by selling gold and platinum watches, fine jewellery and accessories to the Middle Eastern market, he also decided to expand the brand’s stainless steel offerings. This led to the development of IWC’s commonly named SL collection of luxury steel sports watches.

Launched in 1976, the Ingenieur SL, Reference 1832, became the talking piece of the SL collection. Christened Jumbo because of its 40mm case size, the automatic calibre 8541 was mounted on rubber buffers to protect it from shocks and impacts, while its soft iron inner case effectively shielded the movement from magnetic fields. Explains IWC chief design officer Christian Knoop, “The first Ingenieur, launched in the 1950s, had a round and rather understated case. Thanks to Gérald Genta’s inspired contribution, the watch finally had a face. For the Ingenieur SL, Reference 1832, he relied on bold aesthetic cues such as a screw-on bezel with five recesses, a checkerboard-pattern dial and an integrated bracelet with H-links. These gave the watch its distinctive character and made it instantly recognisable.”

Genta designed the timepiece at the peak of his creative period in the ’70s. Knoop adds, “He succeeded in creating an entirely new category of luxury timepieces. Rugged, water-resistant yet elegant steel sports watches with integrated metal link bracelets replaced classic gold watches. With creations like the Ingenieur SL, Gérald Genta was the undisputed master of this category.”

Despite its innovative design language, the Ingenieur SL did not enjoy commercial success. With flat quartz watches in high demand at the time, the Ingenieur SL felt large, heavy and bulky on the wrist. As a result, just over 1,000 pieces were sold from 1976 to 1983. Collectors then rediscovered the Jumbo in the ’90s, and today, it’s one of IWC’s rarest, most sought-after models. Indeed, as Pantli attests, “The Ingenieur SL was unquestionably ahead of its time.”

This year, IWC revisits Genta’s iconic design with the Ingenieur Automatic 40 – a new automatic model that keeps faithful the bold aesthetic codes of Genta’s Ingenieur SL, Reference 1832. Unveiled at the recent Watches and Wonders exhibition in Geneva, it comprises three steel references with a black, aqua and silver-plated dial respectively, and a fourth version in titanium – an alloy that IWC pioneered in the watch industry in the ’80s – with a grey dial. Powered by the IWC-manufactured 32111 calibre boasting a 120-hour power reserve, the 100m water-resistant watches all feature soft-iron inner cases to protect the movements from magnetic fields.

One of the most significant updates of this new iteration is the introduction of functional, polygonal screws on the bezel. Since the bezel of the Ingenieur SL was screwed on to a random position, the five recesses on it are aligned differently on every watch, giving each a slightly different appearance. The new model now features five screws that secure the bezel to the case and are always in the same positions.

The case’s overall dimensions have been reworked as well. While the original had nose-shaped horns, the new edition features

a newly engineered middle-link attachment. Aesthetically similar to the Ingenieur SL, this update boasts enhanced ergonomics and an even better fit on the wrist.

Additionally, the dial showcases a distinctive stamped grid structure that imparts a balance to the technical and sculptural case design. Appliques with luminescence add depth and ensure good legibility even at night. The case, bezel and bracelet are elaborately finished with a combination of polished and satin-finished surfaces. The upper parts of the bracelet bear closed links without pins, while the integration of an intricately finished butterfly folding clasp highlights the beauty and slimness of the H-link bracelet. A new crown protection feature further underscores the sporty character of this timepiece.