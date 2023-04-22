From Patek Philippe to Rolex: A look at the lavish watch collection of Anant Ambani

The recent launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a grand affair. However, more than the guests and the cultural programmes that took place at the event, everyone was seen talking about what Anant Ambani wore to the grand night. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani donned a stunning ethnic kurta for the event but it was his watch that took the center stage. Anant Ambani is known to have the best watch collection and even though he never really talks about his personal stuff, his watches often become the talk of the town.

Anant Ambani has a penchant for luxury watches and has a collection that includes some of the most prestigious brands in the world. Some of the brands that are rumoured to be a part of his collection include Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, and Richard Mille. Let’s take a look at the stunning watches he owns.

Anant Ambani has some of the most unique watches in his collection. The Grandmaster Chime watch that he adorned during the NMAAC event is the most complex Patek Philippe luxury watch ever made. It is pretty clear that Anant Ambani has a great love for luxury watches and has amassed a collection that includes some of the most prestigious brands in the world. Here’s a look at a few of them.

Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe is known for being one of the most exclusive and prestigious watch brands in the world. Their watches are renowned for their intricate designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and high level of complication. It is believed that Anant Ambani has several Patek Philippe watches apart from the exclusive Grandmaster Chime (worth INR 18.07 crores approx. (US $2.2 million) in his collection. The collection includes the Nautilus, Aquanaut, and Calatrava models.

Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet is another brand that is highly regarded in the world of luxury watches. The brand is known for its Royal Oak collection, which features a distinctive octagonal design and is considered one of the most iconic luxury watch designs of all time. Anant Ambani is rumoured to own several watches from the Audemars Piguet collection, including the Royal Oak Offshore worth approximately INR 20,21,000 (US $24,200), the Royal Oak Chronograph worth approximately INR 18,46,000 (US $26,500) and the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillion GMT worth approximately INR 1,26,91,000 (US $166,400).

Rolex

Rolex is a brand that needs no introduction. The Swiss watchmaker is known for its timeless designs, exceptional quality, and durability. It is believed that Anant Ambani has several Rolex watches in his collection, including the Daytona, Submariner, and GMT-Master models.

Richard Mille

Richard Mille is a relatively new player in the luxury watch industry, having been founded in 2001. However, the brand has quickly made a name for itself with its avant-garde designs, innovative use of materials, and exceptional precision. Anant Ambani is rumoured to be a fan of Richard Mille watches and is believed to own several models from the brand. He was once spotted wearing a RM 27-02 Rafael Nadal worth approximately INR 6,10,18,000 (US $800,000). He also owns a Sapphire Richard Mille RM056, a Koi Fish Tourbillon RMS10, RM 11-01 Robert Mancini Rose Gold worth approximately INR 1,45,98,000 (US $191,400) and RM057 Dragon Tourbillion worth approximately INR 6,10,18,000 (US $800,000).

