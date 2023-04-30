Lenny Kravitz joins the Jaeger-LeCoultre family as its newest global brand ambassador

From award-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy to multitalented Chinese actor, singer and dancer Jackson Yee, Jaeger-LeCoultre is known to only select the brightest and best to be its global ambassadors — and with the latest illustrious name to sign up, Lenny Kravitz, it really hits the jackpot.

Lenny Kravitz as global brand ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre, the renowned watch manufacturer, has recently named Lenny Kravitz as its newest global brand ambassador, a move that promises to strengthen the brand’s positioning in the luxury watch market.

Kravitz, a prolific and highly respected artist, is known for his outstanding contributions to the music industry, as well as his work as an actor, designer, and photographer. If you think the list ends there, you’re wrong. To add on, he has been a watch enthusiast from an early age, and his passion for watches led him to appreciate the high level of craftsmanship, design, and function in Jaeger-LeCoultre’s watches — a man who truly has no limits.

As a brand ambassador, Kravitz will help promote and expand the reach of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s products, while also bringing his unique style and artistic vision to the brand. His innate sense of style, which has been recognised by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) with its ‘Fashion Icon’ award, is a perfect match for the brand’s values and style.

Out of all the many iconic timepieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, he is particularly fond of the Reverso watch, which he wore to the 2023 Oscars ceremony, further demonstrating his affinity for the brand.

Kravitz’s work in all of his creative endeavors, including music, design, and photography, is driven by a spirit of curiosity and constant exploration, much like Jaeger-LeCoultre’s approach to watchmaking. He blends myriad influences and inspirations with innovative ideas, resulting in fresh and exciting creations that are distinctly his own. This approach is perfectly aligned with the Swiss luxury watch and clock manufacturer’s philosophy of blending tradition and innovation to create timeless pieces that are both functional and stylish.

It has been said that Kravitz recently completed a new campaign for Jaeger-LeCoultre, which is set to be released in May. The campaign was filmed with fellow global brand ambassador, Anya Taylor-Joy, and promises to showcase the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, design, and function, whilst also highlighting Kravitz’s unique style and artistic vision.

With Kravitz’s unique style and artistic vision at the core of this appointment, we look forward to seeing the exciting new take from this one creative mind to another through this partnership.

