Wine & Dine

12 new names added to the 2021 Bib Gourmand list for Michelin Guide Singapore

By Jocelyn Tan
13 Aug 2021
The Michelin Guide Singapore has unveiled its 2021 Bib Gourmand list, this time three weeks earlier than the official broadcast of starred restaurants.

For the uninitiated, the Bib Gourmand is a slate of establishments — restaurants and hawker stalls included — nominated by Michelin inspectors that offer diners very good value for money, with a complete and high-quality menu priced at a maximum of S$45.

This year, the Michelin Guide welcomes 12 establishments to the roundup, bringing the total number of venues up to 69. It also marks the fifth edition of the Bib Gourmand selection, with the exception of last year’s hiatus due to the long period of closure of restaurants during the two-month circuit breaker.

Notable new additions include Kotuwa — a Sri Lankan restaurant by chef Rishi Naleendra of Cloudstreet and Cheek Bistro fame — as well as Da Shi Jia, a CBD favourite serving up humble but delicious bowl of prawn noodles.

The list also welcomed back perennial favourites like Sik Bao Sin and Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood, both located in the Geylang neighbourhood of Singapore. The Coconut Club, an Ann Siang Hill favourite for their Nasi Lemak, has also made is way back onto the list after being left out from the selection in 2019.

Read on for the full list (* marks new entrees)

  1. A Noodle Story, Amoy Street Food Centre
  2. Alliance Seafood, Newton Food Centre
  3. Anglo Indian, Shenton Way
  4. Ar Er Soup, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre
  5. Balestier Road Hoover Rojak, Whampoa Makan Place
  6. Bar-Roque Grill, Tanjong Pagar
  7. Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, Whampoa Makan Place
  8. Bedok Chwee Kueh, Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre
  9. Bismillah Biryani, Dunlop Street
  10. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Bukit Merah View Food Centre
  11. Chef’s Kang Noodle House
  12. Chen’s Mapo Tofu
  13. Chey Sua Carrot Cake, Toa Payoh Lorong 1
  14. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre
  15. Da Shi Jia*
  16. Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa, Alexandra Village Food Centre
  17. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood, Geylang Road Lorong 19
  18. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
  19. Fei Fei Roasted • Noodle, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre*
  20. Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle, Zion Riverside Food Centre
  21. Fu Ming Cooked Food, Redhill Food Centre*
  22. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow, Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre
  23. Hainan Zi, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre*
  24. Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, 78 Smith Street
  25. Heng, Newton Food Centre
  26. Heng Heng Cooked Food, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre*
  27. Hjh Maimunah, Jalan Pisang
  28. Hock Hai Curry Chicken Bee Hoon Noodle, Albert Centre
  29. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee, Tiong Bahru Market
  30. Hong Kee Beef Noodle, Amoy Street Food Centre
  31. Hong Kong Yummy Soup, Alexandra Village Food Centre
  32. Hoo Kee Rice Dumpling, Amoy Street Food Centre
  33. Indocafe – The White House
  34. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Amoy Street Food Centre
  35. Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre*
  36. Joo Siah Bak Koot The, Kai Xiang Food Centre*
  37. Ka-Soh, Outram Park
  38. Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup, Tiong Bahru Market
  39. Kok Sen Restaurant, Keong Saik Road
  40. Kotuwa*
  41. Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Newton Food Centre*
  42. Lagnaa, Little India
  43. Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh, Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre*
  44. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, Old Airport Road Food Centre
  45. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice, Chinatown Comple
  46. Man Man, Tanjong Pagar
  47. Muthu’s Curry, Little India
  48. Na Na Curry, Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre
  49. New Lucky Claypot Rice, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre
  50. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
  51. Shi Hui Yuan, Mei Ling Market & Food Market
  52. Shirokane Tori-tama
  53. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation)
  54. Sin Huat Eating House
  55. Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice, Holland Drive
  56. Soh Kee Cooked Food, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre*
  57. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, New Bridge Road
  58. Tai Wah Pork Noodle, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
  59. The Blue Ginger
  60. The Coconut Club*
  61. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, Maxwell Food Centre
  62. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, Tiong Bahru Market
  63. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre
  64. To-Ricos Guo Shi, Old Airport Road Food Centre
  65. True Blue Cuisine
  66. Whole Earth
  67. Yhingthai Palace
  68. Zaffron Kitchen, East Coast
  69. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head

The Michelin Guide 2021 Singapore will be announced 1 September.

(Hero and featured image credit: Bismillah Briyani)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

