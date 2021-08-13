12 new names added to the 2021 Bib Gourmand list for Michelin Guide Singapore

The Michelin Guide Singapore has unveiled its 2021 Bib Gourmand list, this time three weeks earlier than the official broadcast of starred restaurants.

For the uninitiated, the Bib Gourmand is a slate of establishments — restaurants and hawker stalls included — nominated by Michelin inspectors that offer diners very good value for money, with a complete and high-quality menu priced at a maximum of S$45.

This year, the Michelin Guide welcomes 12 establishments to the roundup, bringing the total number of venues up to 69. It also marks the fifth edition of the Bib Gourmand selection, with the exception of last year’s hiatus due to the long period of closure of restaurants during the two-month circuit breaker.

Notable new additions include Kotuwa — a Sri Lankan restaurant by chef Rishi Naleendra of Cloudstreet and Cheek Bistro fame — as well as Da Shi Jia, a CBD favourite serving up humble but delicious bowl of prawn noodles.

The list also welcomed back perennial favourites like Sik Bao Sin and Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood, both located in the Geylang neighbourhood of Singapore. The Coconut Club, an Ann Siang Hill favourite for their Nasi Lemak, has also made is way back onto the list after being left out from the selection in 2019.

Read on for the full list (* marks new entrees)

A Noodle Story, Amoy Street Food Centre Alliance Seafood, Newton Food Centre Anglo Indian, Shenton Way Ar Er Soup, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre Balestier Road Hoover Rojak, Whampoa Makan Place Bar-Roque Grill, Tanjong Pagar Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, Whampoa Makan Place Bedok Chwee Kueh, Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre Bismillah Biryani, Dunlop Street Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Bukit Merah View Food Centre Chef’s Kang Noodle House Chen’s Mapo Tofu Chey Sua Carrot Cake, Toa Payoh Lorong 1 Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre Da Shi Jia* Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa, Alexandra Village Food Centre Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood, Geylang Road Lorong 19 Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre Fei Fei Roasted • Noodle, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre* Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle, Zion Riverside Food Centre Fu Ming Cooked Food, Redhill Food Centre* Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow, Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre Hainan Zi, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre* Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, 78 Smith Street Heng, Newton Food Centre Heng Heng Cooked Food, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre* Hjh Maimunah, Jalan Pisang Hock Hai Curry Chicken Bee Hoon Noodle, Albert Centre Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee, Tiong Bahru Market Hong Kee Beef Noodle, Amoy Street Food Centre Hong Kong Yummy Soup, Alexandra Village Food Centre Hoo Kee Rice Dumpling, Amoy Street Food Centre Indocafe – The White House J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Amoy Street Food Centre Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre* Joo Siah Bak Koot The, Kai Xiang Food Centre* Ka-Soh, Outram Park Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup, Tiong Bahru Market Kok Sen Restaurant, Keong Saik Road Kotuwa* Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Newton Food Centre* Lagnaa, Little India Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh, Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre* Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, Old Airport Road Food Centre Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice, Chinatown Comple Man Man, Tanjong Pagar Muthu’s Curry, Little India Na Na Curry, Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre New Lucky Claypot Rice, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre Shi Hui Yuan, Mei Ling Market & Food Market Shirokane Tori-tama Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation) Sin Huat Eating House Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice, Holland Drive Soh Kee Cooked Food, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre* Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, New Bridge Road Tai Wah Pork Noodle, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre The Blue Ginger The Coconut Club* Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, Maxwell Food Centre Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, Tiong Bahru Market Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre To-Ricos Guo Shi, Old Airport Road Food Centre True Blue Cuisine Whole Earth Yhingthai Palace Zaffron Kitchen, East Coast Zai Shun Curry Fish Head

The Michelin Guide 2021 Singapore will be announced 1 September.

(Hero and featured image credit: Bismillah Briyani)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.