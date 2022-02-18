All the exciting new menus you need to try this February

We’re all done and dusted with Valentine’s Day and the Lunar New Year, but this doesn’t mean the festive feasting needs to stop.
With the next public holiday nearly two months away (Good Friday on 15 April, in case you’re wondering), the only thing we can look forward to right now — especially in these troubling times — is stopping by our favourite bars and restaurants for a decadent repast. The good news? Many of these establishments have rolled out exciting new menus to dig into.
Opus Bar & Grill at the rebranded Voco Orchard hotel, for example, has refreshed its repertoire with a tempting array of bites (think juicy wagyu croquettes), while Rise at Marina Bay Sands has a brand new buffet concept that will satisfy all your cravings. Read on for our picks of the most delicious new menus to sample in February 2022.
Here are 5 delightful new menus to try this February 2022
In celebration of its seventh anniversary, Opus Bar & Grill at the newly rebranded Voco Orchard (formerly known as Hilton Orchard) hotel has rolled out a revamped repertoire. This features new highlights such as wagyu short rib croquettes bedecked with shaved parmesan and set atop a bed of velvety corn puree, and seared tuna carpaccio — a virtuous option comprising raw tuna slices garnished with pickled onions and paired with oranges and wasabi dressing.
Another standout newcomer is the seafood risotto, where generous amounts of mussels, clams and prawns are enveloped in luscious grains soaked in an aromatic saffron sauce. If you’re looking for more sustainable dining selections, go for the Impossible Chicken burger, which pairs the plant-based patty (that tastes convincingly like the real deal) with brie and fig onion jam in a charcoal brioche bun.
The restaurant has retained many of its signature dishes from its previous menu too. These include crab cakes, a melt-in-your-mouth wagyu tomahawk flambéed in whiskey at the table, and the ultra-decadent Opus Over-the-Top fries, which are rendered in foie gras fat, smeared with black truffle purée and liberally sprinkled with parmesan.
Fine dining stalwart Tippling Club marks its 14th year of service with refreshed prix fixe lunch menus showcasing seasonal produce from Southeast Asia, Europe and Japan. These will rotate fortnightly and comprise four snacks, five mains, pre-dessert and petit fours. The new dishes include spiced gaufrettes decked with freshly piped foie gras cream, wagyu beef tartare tartlets, and foie gras cheesecake with pistachio and Japanese Amaou Ichigo.
Bedrock Origin has introduced a Beef & Reef series, where seafood and meats are prepared with techniques such as curing, dry-aging and seared over applewood flames. These are presented in a six-course dinner tasting set, which spotlights dishes like kingfish tartare, salmon pastrami sandwiches, and king crab roll. For a more sinful feast, there’s also an amped up dinner repertoire with caviar, where guests can look forward to courses of Kaluga/Schrenckii crossbreed caviar, grilled octopus and Kyoto Tamba A5 wagyu. The Beef & Reef affair takes place quarterly, and its current edition will end on 31 March.
After a spell of serving only a la carte and set menus last year, Rise restaurant at Marina Bay Sands has returned to its original buffet concept with a renewed lineup of Southeast Asian flavours. Diners can anticipate Thai, Vietnamese, Malaysian and local fare such as boat noodles, beef pho, beef cheek rendang, chilli crab, chicken rice and Peranakan staples like ayam buah keluak and chap chye. Also on the menu are fresh seafood, meats and desserts. The buffet is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.
If you’re hankering for a sumptuous omakase treat, head over to Fat Cow, which has revamped its wagyu and Chef’s Table omakase repertoires. The wagyu dinner menu is a 10-course extravaganza of beef sourced from various Japanese prefectures and prepared in a medley of ways such as Kobujime (a curing method where the meat is cured with kombu so its imbued with umami), grilled over binchotan coals, and soaked in a comforting sukiyaki. Meanwhile, the Chef’s Table option includes dishes like cod milt tempura and wagyu tartare.