All the exciting new menus you need to try this February

We’re all done and dusted with Valentine’s Day and the Lunar New Year, but this doesn’t mean the festive feasting needs to stop.

With the next public holiday nearly two months away (Good Friday on 15 April, in case you’re wondering), the only thing we can look forward to right now — especially in these troubling times — is stopping by our favourite bars and restaurants for a decadent repast. The good news? Many of these establishments have rolled out exciting new menus to dig into.

Opus Bar & Grill at the rebranded Voco Orchard hotel, for example, has refreshed its repertoire with a tempting array of bites (think juicy wagyu croquettes), while Rise at Marina Bay Sands has a brand new buffet concept that will satisfy all your cravings. Read on for our picks of the most delicious new menus to sample in February 2022.

Here are 5 delightful new menus to try this February 2022