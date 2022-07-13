52 local restaurants awarded stars for the Michelin Guide Singapore 2022

Results for the Michelin Guide Singapore 2022 are in.
This year, the results were released via livestream as well as in person at an invite-only ceremony in Marina Bay Sands.
A week before the announcement of the stars for the Michelin Guide Singapore 2022, the selection of the Bib Gourmand establishments was released, including names like Hawker Chan, who was notably removed of its one-Michelin star title last year.
As with the constantly developing dining scene here in Singapore, it isn’t surprising to note new entrants on the list, which include La Dame de Pic, Nae:um, Marguerite, Burnt Ends, Euphoria, Hamamoto, and Rêve this year. While Burnt Ends did manage to retain their star from last year, they are listed as a new entrant due to a change in their location.
Of course, stalwarts of the fine-dining scene such as Odette, Les Amis Restaurant Zen, Saint Pierre and Waku Ghin have retained their stars, while others like Cloudstreet and Thevar have managed to clinch another star to their names.
Names that have been removed from the list this year include Corner House, Garibaldi, and Shinji (Tanglin Road).
This brings the total number of restaurants to 52 this year, up from 49 last year.
Read on for the full list (New entries are marked with a *).
Three Michelin Stars
Exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey
Les Amis
Odette
Restaurant Zén
Two Michelin Stars
Excellent cooking that is worth a detour
Cloudstreet*
JAAN by Kirk Westaway
Saint Pierre
Shisen Hanten
Shoukouwa
Thevar*
Waku Ghin
One Michelin Star
A very good restaurant
28 Wilkie Restaurant
Alma
Art
Basque Kitchen by Aitor
Beni
Braci
Buona Terra
Burnt Ends*
Candlenut
Chef Kang’s
Cure
Cut by Wolfgang Puck
Esora
Euphoria*
Hamamoto*
Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
Iggy’s
Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)
Jag
La Dame de Pic*
Labyrinth
Lei Garden
Lerouy
Ma Cuisine
Marguerite*
Meta
Nae:um*
Nouri
Oshino
Putien (Kitchener Road)
Rêve*
Rhubarb
Shang Palace
Shinji (Bras Basah Road)
Sommer
Summer Palace
Summer Pavilion
Sushi Ichi
Sushi Kimura
Table65
Terra
Whitegrass
Special awards
Samatha Goh of Saint Pierre has been presented with the Welcome & Service Award, while the Sommelier Award goes to Eric Eu of Les Amis. The winner of the Michelin Young Chef Award this year has been extended to chef Louis Han of Nae:um.