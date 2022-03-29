7 Singapore restaurants make it to this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list

7 Singapore restaurants have made it to this year’s list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, down from 8 last year.

#1 on the list this year goes to Tokyo’s very own Den, which also marks second time a Japanese restaurant has topped the list.

Hong Kong restaurant The Chairman, who claimed top spot at last year’s rankings, a first for a Hong Kong restaurant, has now fallen to #5 on the list this year.

The Singapore restaurants on the list are Cloudstreet (#44), Burnt Ends (#41), Labyrinth (#40), Zén (#37), Les Amis (#23), Meta (#20) and Odette (#8).

Outside of the official rankings, the awards also anointed Japanese chef Natsuko Shoji of Été in Tokyo is the 2022 recipient of the Asia’s Best Female Chef Award, who was also previously named the 2020 recipient of the Asia’s Best Pastry Chef Award. The prized American Express One To Watch Award this year goes to Eat and Cook in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, an award that recognises a restaurant considered to be a rising star of the region and aims to celebrate gastronomic excellence, innovation and potential.

The recipient of the prestigious Icon Award – Asia 2022, is none other than Jeong Kwan, the venerated South Korean monk is recognised for her philosophical approach to cooking and her mastery of ancient temple cuisine. Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2021 went to Taiwan-based Singaporean Angela Lai and the baton for the title this year is passed to Maira Yeo, who hails from Singapore’s Cloudstreet. The Chef’s Choice Award goes to David Lai of Neighborhood, located in Hong Kong.

Mume, which champions local Taiwanese and seasonal produce, also received the Flor de Cana Sustainable Restaurant Award this year. Villa AiDA, a Wakayama-based restaurant, is the highest new entry of the year.

Besides the rankings for Asia’s 50 best restaurants 2022, Singapore has also bagged five spots on the 51 – 100 list, namely Jaan by Kirk Westaway (#55), Euphoria (#56), Esora (#58), Lolla (#75), and Thevar (#92).





Other winners from Singapore on the list include Zén (#37), Les Amis (#23) and Burnt Ends (#41).

Here are Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022:

1. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

2. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

3. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

4. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

5. The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)

6. La Cime (Osaka, Japan)

7. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

8. Odette (Singapore, Singapore)

9. Neighborhood (Hong Kong, China)

10. Nusara (Bangkok, Thailand)

11. Sazenka (Tokyo, Japan)

12. Fu He Hui (Shanghai, China)

13. Ode (Tokyo, Japan)

14. Villa AiDA (Wakayama, Japan)

15. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

16. Mingles (Seoul, South Korea)

17. Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

18. Joo Ok (Seoul, South Korea)

19. Ensue (Shenzhen, China)

20. Meta (Singapore, Singapore)

21. Masque (Mumbai, India)

22. Indian Accent (New Delhi, India)

23. Les Amis (Singapore, Singapore)

24. Caprice (Hong Kong, China)

25. Blue by Alain Ducasse (Bangkok, Thailand)

26. 7th Door (Seoul, South Korea)

27. Mosu (Seoul, South Korea)

28. Da Vittorio (Shanghai, China)

29. Sushi Masato (Bangkok, Thailand)

30. Onjium (Seoul, South Korea)

31. Samrub Samrub Thai (Bangkok, Thailand)

32. Mono (Hong Kong, China)

33. Gaa (Bangkok, Thailand)

34. Wing (Hong Kong, China)

35. Ministry of Crab (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

36. La Maison de la Nature Goh (Fukuoka, Japan)

37. Zén (Singapore, Singapore)

38. Logy (Taipei, Taiwan)

39. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

40. Labyrinth (Singapore, Singapore)

41. Burnt Ends (Singapore, Singapore)

42. Été (Tokyo, Japan)

43. Cenci (Kyoto, Japan)

44. Cloudstreet (Singapore, Singapore)

45. JL Studio (Taichung, Taiwan)

46. Raan Jay Fai (Bangkok, Thailand)

47. Wing Lei Palace (Macau, China)

48. Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong, China)

49. Megu (New Delhi, India)

50. Dewakan (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

(Hero and featured image credit: Den)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.