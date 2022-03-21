The best bakeries for crusty, chewy sourdough loaves

Nothing elicits more joy and frustration in bakers than sourdough. If you veer towards the latter, then this guide to the bakeries creating the best sourdough bread in Singapore might be of use.

Bakeries that do it well tend to base their entire business model around it, like Woodlands Sourdough and online bakery Heartland Sourdough. Starter Lab brings its expertise from Bali to Singapore, and Bread Créateur creates bread the French way.

Nick Vina is the home of a local baker who does it the traditional German way, and Firestone Bakery relies on their starter Chloe, which they carried over from France. Then there’s Tiong Bahru Bakery, which continues to the set the standard for good, consistent sourdough loaves that are easily accessible. Read on for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: Foxys_forest_manufacture/Getty Images & Tiong Bahru Bakery)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

The bakeries to get the best sourdough bread in Singapore: