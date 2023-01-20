A list of the best bak kwa spots in Singapore for Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is almost here, which is why you should get your bak kwa order in, right now. Here’s where to find the best bak kwa in Singapore.

You won’t see the bigger brands on our bak kwa hit list. Not that they’re bad, but those companies are like the McDonald’s of the pork jerky world, and this story is more about highlighting the independent stall owners and small chains up against Big Bak Kwa.

Among them are multiple stores named Kim – the Bak Kwa Kim Club, if you will. There’s also Chai Ho, a satay stall that sells bak kwa when Chinese New Year comes around, and Sang Hock Guan, which has been occupying a corner of Ang Mo Kio for decades.

Xishi is by a former dim sum chef turned bak kwa purveyor, while Hu Zhen Long started out selling sesame oil before turning to the more lucrative pork jerky. We also included options from modern food retailers such as The Marmalade Pantry, Goodwood Park Hotel and Century Bakkwa.

Where to get the best bak kwa in Singapore this Chinese New Year: