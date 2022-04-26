It has everything that makes up a hip district in Singapore: street art, imaginative desserts and trendy coffee joints in heritage shophouses, just without the crowds. For a weekend of exploration, check out these 11 best cafes in Everton Park.

Located at the southwest corner of Tanjong Pagar, Everton Park is a historic neighbourhood that was settled during the early 1900s. Much of the area is characterised by residential shophouses that feature an eclectic mix of Chinese, Malay and European design elements, with a sprinkling of Art Deco and Modern styles. Since 1991, the district forms part of the Blair Plain conversation area.

Today, contemporary cafes significantly add to Everton Park’s chic vibe. You get craft coffee, keto-focused baked goods, pastries inspired by Barcelona, and boozy ice cream. Craft beer and thoughtfully made cookies are also on the menu, together with French-Japanese bakes and handmade pasta. Check out the places below.

Best cafes in Everton Park for craft coffee, artisanal bakes and desserts

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore