Chinese New Year 2022 snacks to try this festive season

Friendly reminder: CNY is right ’round the corner.

While we can only have five unique visitors a day, a reduced number from eight last year, we’re still counting our blessings we’re still able to have some sort of scaled-down celebration rather than none at all.

To line our stomachs for the influx of lo hei and pen cai to come, we’re stuffing our bellies with snacks in between the festivities this Chinese New Year 2022. Apart from dressing up our snack table for guests this year, we’re also getting these addictive goodies for our loved ones whom we won’t be able to meet due to the restrictions. After all, who can resist pineapple tarts, love letters and bak kwa? Not us, that’s for sure.

Read on for the best Chinese New Year 2022 snacks in Singapore to munch on this year:

(Hero and featured image credit: The Marmalade Pantry)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.