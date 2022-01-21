Chinese New Year 2022 snacks to try this festive season

Friendly reminder: CNY is right ’round the corner.
While we can only have five unique visitors a day, a reduced number from eight last year, we’re still counting our blessings we’re still able to have some sort of scaled-down celebration rather than none at all.
To line our stomachs for the influx of lo hei and pen cai to come, we’re stuffing our bellies with snacks in between the festivities this Chinese New Year 2022. Apart from dressing up our snack table for guests this year, we’re also getting these addictive goodies for our loved ones whom we won’t be able to meet due to the restrictions. After all, who can resist pineapple tarts, love letters and bak kwa? Not us, that’s for sure.
Read on for the best Chinese New Year 2022 snacks in Singapore to munch on this year:
What’s a Chinese holiday without tea? This year, we’re pairing all our sweets with TWG Tea’s Tiger Hill Tea, a smooth blend of black teas and Darjeeling first flush teas from the celebrated Himalayan mountains. Packaged in a festive orange hue and tiger stripes befitting of the zodiac year, the aromatic drink comes with fruity undertones and hints of cocoa and sweet vanilla bean for the perfect end to every feast.
The Marmalade Pantry has always been a reliable spot to head to for their food, but you really shouldn’t be sleeping on their snacks this Chinese New Year. We managed to get our hands on The Signature Collection set, complete with four different goodies packed in lovely pastel yellow and pink octagon-shaped boxes that’ll make a great addition to any snack table. Besides the iconic Golden Pineapple Tarts and individually wrapped Traditional Petite Chicken Bak Kwa, we particularly enjoyed the Honey Mustard Roast Crackers that came in the set too.
All orders require a minimum of three working days to be processed. The standard delivery fee is S$15+, and peak period delivery (28 Jan to 2 Feb) is chargeable at S$25+ per location. Customers who pre-order with MasterCard by 16 January 2022 can enjoy 10 percent off (not applicable for Festive Bundles) with the promo code “FESTIVE10” for online purchases. Self-collection is available as well.
This Chinese New Year entremet (a French mousse-based dessert) from Maison Chisaka is made with layers of mandarin orange meringue, almond jaconde, spiced pineapple jam, crunchy almond and hazelnut pailleté feuilletine as well as caramelised almonds, all encased in a light & velvety kumquat mousse, dusted with 24K gold flakes. There are limited quantities available daily, so order fast. – Crystal Lee
It’s safe to say Jumbo Seafood is one of the most popular local joints in town, and this year they’re making sure you can get some of their iconic flavours in snack form with a whole array of treats from their retail arm, Love, Afare.
The Love, Afare Gift Box E, for instance, comes with addictive snacks like the Chilli Crab Sticks, Black Pepper Crab Sticks, Cereal Prawn Chins, Salted Egg Prawn Chins and Baby Squids with Crispy Fried Fritters, all packaged within a charming box that’s great for gifting.
What do you get when local brands Paradise Group and The Golden Duck collaborate? Nothing much, except two interesting fish skin snacks inspired by Yu Sheng and Sweet & Sour Pork. The Yu Sheng Fish Skin Crisps definitely came across as a unique flavour that we preferred having on our Lo Hei rather than on its own, but as ku lu yuk lovers, the tangy Sweet & Sour Fish Skin Crisps vanished from the table in a couple of minutes.
Guests can get the snacks at all Paradise Group of restaurants, Fairprice, Cold Storage and Pandamart or order them online via The Golden Duck official store on Shopee and Lazada.
The iconic Chocolate Koi from Janice Wong is making a well-anticipated return after a stellar debut last year. Here, guests can dig into a set of three beautifully hand-painted chocolate koi (using natural colours, of course), coated with single-origin Equateur 76% dark chocolate and a delightful filling of praline feuilletine and popping candy. If you’re looking for something a little more old-school, the CNY Assorted Cookie Tin comes with a mix of seven treats, including the Pineapple Flower Tart, Kueh Bangkit as well as Strawberry Chocolate Coated Almonds and Candied Orange Shortbread Cookie.
All items are now available for delivery and pick-up as well as in-store, including the new Janice Wong Singapore outpost in i12 Katong.
Perhaps you’re not over the festive tidings from Christmas — don’t worry, we completely understand, and so does Da Paolo Gastronomia. Here, you’ll get snacks with a distinctive Italian twist: think Almond Biscotti and Cornflake Raisin Cookies instead of your classic almond cookies, as well as other nibbles like the Vincente Candied Orange Peels coated with 70% Extra Dark Chocolate and La Perla Chocolate-coated Coffee Beans in the Da Paolo’s Gift Basket.
All orders require a minimum of two working days to be processed. Guests order for delivery and self-pick up from any Da Paolo Gastronomia outlet and in-store from 5 January to 3 February 2022 or while stocks last. There is a standard delivery fee of is S$20 nett per location.
We can’t possibly pass up on Baker’s Brew Ondeh Ondeh Cookies for Chinese New Year 2022 – to say we have an addiction is putting it quite mildly, to say the least. If you didn’t already know, the bestseller is crafted with an aromatic, pandan-infused cookie that’s been generously stuffed with sweet gula melaka coconut filling to create an irresistible treat for diners of all ages. Other cookies to try from the homegrown brand this year include the Pineapple Bak Kwa Cookies, Peanut Almond Cookies and the Hae Bee Hiam Cookies.
Every Chinese New Year, you’ll see an infographic about your calorie intake for each snack, and we try our best to scroll past it each year too. If you want to snack without the guilt, perhaps you should take a look at the offerings from Seriously Keto this year. Low carb, keto and diabetic-friendly, we suggest the “No Pineapple” Pineapple Tart, made with caramelised fresh wintermelon, or a taste of the the Pecan Coconut Tart, crafted with zero added sugars.
There’s nothing like feasting on some cake during a celebration, and we’re getting our fix from Pine Garden. Apart from festive classics like the Kueh Lapis, they’ve also got a CNY exclusive Bacon & Cheese Chiffon Cake ready for you to devour. Think a lighter, more savoury version of a cheesecake studded with bits of back bacon best paired with tea.
Mdm Ling Bakery is ushering in the Year of the Tiger with some delightful rainforest-themed bake boxes, perfect for your snack table or as a gift. While a la carte snacks are always a good choice for those who know exactly what they want, we prefer a variety of options to keep our tastebuds satisfied. The Cheery Canopy Collection, for instance, comes with four different addictive cookies: Premium NZ Butter, Signature Kopi Siew Dai, Himalayan Salt Chocolate Almond and Premium Pineapple.