Hairy crab season is here.

Also known as Chinese mitten crabs, hairy crabs are named for their hirsute claws and are only available for two months each year. They are sourced from freshwater lakes in Shanghai and eastern China, with the most coveted crabs obtained from Yangcheng Lake in Jiangsu province.

Unlike regular crabs that are favoured for their flesh, hairy crab is less meaty and is instead prized for its creamy golden roe. It is typically prepared steamed and accompanied with vinegar and ginger — to allow its delicate flavours to shine — and is best complemented with Chinese yellow wine. Cap off any hairy crab feast with some ginger tea, which according to traditional Chinese medicine, helps balance out the “cooling” properties of the crustacean.

If you’re looking to get your fix of this autumn specialty, we’ve compiled a list of the best hairy crab menus worth trying this 2021.

Hairy Crab Singapore

Delivered to your doorstep live, Hairy Crab Singapore’s restaurant-quality crustaceans are caught from the pristine waters of Lake Tai, which lies on the border of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces in China, and are imported three times a week for freshness. Each order comes with a kit consisting of a recipe sheet and instructions on how to best cook the hairy crabs. Fret not, they are tied for easy handling. Included in the package are also a deshelling kit of fork, scissors and roe spoon, dried perilla leaves to steam the crabs with, sachets of vinegar for dipping and ginger tea to wash it all down with.

Keen to pair your hairy crabs with wine? Get a 15% discount on specially curated bundles at Grand Cru Wines when you make any purchase with Hairy Crab Singapore.

Order here.

Min Jiang

Prepared in varying styles to showcase the flavours of this delicacy, the hairy crab creations at Min Jiang and Min Jiang Dempsey feature prime crustaceans from Lake Tai, and come with complimentary housemade ginger tea. Available as à la carte options and in thoughtfully curated set menu through Nov 30, dishes include a trio of starters (steamed dumpling with hairy crabmeat, deep-fried shelled prawn with mentaiko sauce and crispy roasted pork belly), steamed hairy crab with ginger rice wine, braised hairy crabmeat and roe with beancurd and steamed hairy crab with glutinous rice.

Those who prefer to dine at home can have the steamed hairy crab and steamed hairy crab with glutinous rice delivered or picked up. Min Jiang orders can be made here; Min Jiang at Dempsey’s orders can be made here.

Min Jiang, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221, +65 6737 7411; Min Jiang at Dempsey, 7A & 7B Dempsey Road, Singapore 249684, +65 6774 0122

Shang Palace

Steamed, snuggled inside a dumpling, or mixed into braised bird’s nest — hairy crab is done in a multitude of ways on Shang Palace’s extensive à la carte repertoire. For those who can’t decide, go for the restaurant’s lavish six-course menu, which kicks off with a starter of foie gras with tomato jelly, deep-fried taro pastry with scallop topped with hairy crab roe and traditional barbecued pork belly. There is, of course, steamed hairy crab (opt for the male crabs if you prefer a more buttery consistency), and braised Inaniwa noodles with hairy crab roe and oil. The non-crab dishes are excellent too — an easy favourite is the pan-fried lobster tail with seasonal greens. The set menu comes with a 375ml bottle of eight-year-old Chinese yellow wine.

Available for lunch and dinner until Nov 30.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350, +65 6213 4398

Yì by Jereme Leung

Fancy more than just hairy crabs? Indulge in an feast full of prized crustaceans at Raffles Hotel Singapore’s Yì by Jereme Leung. From now ‘til Nov 30, the restaurant is offering an tantalising array of crab specialties featuring Japanese king crab, Sri Lankan yellow crab and hairy crab from the great Taihu Lake. For starters, try the freshly-wrapped marinated hairy crab hand roll with Kristal caviar, pickled ginger and radish and the 72-hour chilled Sri Lankan yellow crab in vodka and Chinese wine. Continue to savour the seasonal delicacy with the steamed hairy crab or the Huizhou Hakka-style salt-baked hairy crab. Also highly recommended is Chef Jereme’s umami-packed la mian served with Japanese king crab, savoury homemade “dou hua” custard, peanuts, Szechuan mustard and chilli oil.

Selected items from the menu are also available for takeaway and delivery via www.RafflesGrabandGo.com.

Yì by Jereme Leung, #03-02 Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188719, +65 6412 1816

Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant

An array of scrumptious hairy crab dishes awaits at Li Bai, an elegant Cantonese restaurant located at Sheraton Towers. Through Nov 30, five exquisite hairy crab dishes are on the menu, including new creations like the braised garoupa roll with hairy crabmeat and crab roe and deep-fried crispy dumpling with hairy crabmeat and crab roe, as well as crowd favourites such as the indulgent bird’s nest with hairy crabmeat and crab roe and steamed hairy crab and stewed crystal hor fun with lobster meat, hairy crabmeat and crab roe in claypot.

Li Bai, Sheraton Towers Singapore, 39 Scotts Road, Singapore 228230, +65 6839 5623

(Main and featured image image: Yì by Jereme Leung)