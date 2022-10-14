In a city where spices and chillies take major precedence in our condiment and marinade selection, you can bet that Indian cuisine is one of our favourites on these sunny shores.

No, we’re not talking about roti prata. There’s so much more to Indian cuisine than just the flaky dough — from the smoking hot tandoor ovens of the North Indian kitchen to the richness of South Indian dishes.

No matter where your preferences lie geographically, or how much of an interpretation you’re seeking with these classic, time-tested dishes, you can bet that there’s plenty of options here in Singapore. And what better time to explore them all than over Deepavali 2022. The holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, falls on 24 October this year, which means you can expect special menus and Indian sweets (aka mithai) from all your favourite restaurants too.

Ready for a gastronomic adventure? Read on for the best Indian restaurants in Singapore that are offering unforgettable dine-in and delivery menus this Deepavali.

(Hero and featured image: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore