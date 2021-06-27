The best Korean restaurants that deliver to your doorstep

Contemporary Korean cuisine is presented at Anju, a new restaurant helmed by Kimme alumni, chef Gi Deok Kim. Here, dig into comforting dishes like the Abalone porridge, Spicy Pork Galbi and the Beef Galbi Jjim, or make it a fuss-free meal with one of the set menus, complete with a bottle of sweet rice wine.

Orders are required to be made at least one hour in advance. Self pick-up and islandwide delivery is available from Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and diner service.

Order it here