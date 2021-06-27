The best Korean restaurants that deliver to your doorstep

Todamgol
Todamgol is a secret Korean joint along Tanjong Pagar Road. If you’ve ever dined in the restaurant in person, you’ll realise that the dining experience is as authentic as it can get here in Singapore. Most diners here are Korean expatriates — a mark of quality if we do say so. Because of its native clientele, the restaurant serves dishes that aren’t typically found in your usual Korean eatery, including sides like the skate sashimi with steamed pork and kimchi as well as the acorn jelly. Free islandwide delivery is available for orders above S$60.
(Image credit: Todamgol)
SBCD Korean Tofu House
Chances are you’ve had a chance to dine at SBCD Korean Tofu House if you were previously working in the CBD area before the circuit breaker. The restaurant champions stews made with soft and silken tofu that is freshly made in-house daily, and they serve other mains and appetisers that come along with it as well. 11 different types of tofu stews are available, including a sesame tofu stew that is vegetarian-friendly.
(Image credit: SBCD Korean Tofu House)
Bornga
If you’re in the loop with the Hallyu scene, you’d know that Bornga is owned by Jong Won Paik, arguably one of South Korea’s favourite celebrity chefs. The popular chain is famous for its thick, cuts of meat for Korean barbeque, as well as other traditional Korean dishes. This circuit breaker period, they are bringing these beautifully marbled cuts of meat to your home, complete with appetisers and banchan (side dishes) to go along with your main meal. Delivery is free with a minimum spend of S$45.
(Image credit: Bornga)
If you’re looking to take your Korean meal a notch up, you might want to consider getting your food from the Michelin-starred Meta. During the Circuit Breaker, choose between the ala carte menu, complete with a cosy selection of sides, mains and desserts, or the set menus, all of which come with the choice of four to five dishes. During this trying period, they are also offering a selection of their wines at special rates to accompany your meal. There is a flat fee of S$10 for delivery, and orders above S$100 can enjoy free delivery.
(Image credit: Meta)
If you’re craving Korean flavours, but you’ve succeeded in converting yourself into a full-fledged vegetarian, don’t fret. The Boneless Kitchen is a vegetarian Korean eatery that’s perfect for your dietary habits. Its extensive delivery menu includes crowd favourites like the Korean army stew, black bean paste noodles and bibimbap. Here, chicken, beef and pork are replaced with meat-alternatives, and all dishes can be modified to fit a vegan’s diet as well.
(Image credit: The Boneless Kitchen)
Contemporary Korean cuisine is presented at Anju, a new restaurant helmed by Kimme alumni, chef Gi Deok Kim. Here, dig into comforting dishes like the Abalone porridge, Spicy Pork Galbi and the Beef Galbi Jjim, or make it a fuss-free meal with one of the set menus, complete with a bottle of sweet rice wine.
Orders are required to be made at least one hour in advance. Self pick-up and islandwide delivery is available from Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and diner service.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore