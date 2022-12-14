6 Christmas hampers for last minute shoppers

Shoutout to all the last minute shoppers out there who, like me, would wait until the last moment before buying gifts. This guide to the best Christmas hampers is for you.
Hampers cater to our highly-honed skills of procrastination and inertia. An array of products has already been chosen. The goods come nicely packed. You can preorder them for delivery. It’s highly likely you can also find them at the store.
Saving our blushes is Janice Wong, who pairs her popular chocolates with whisky or sparkling wine. Bacha Coffee has created two holiday flavours, which they bundle with your java drinking needs. SO France brings together all the delicacies from the country, while Origin + Bloom caters to those with a sweet tooth. Capella applies its aesthetics to its elegant hampers of baked goods, and Little Farms puts a smile on the faces of your plant-based family or friends. Check them out below.
(Hero and feature images credits: Janice Wong; Origin + Bloom)
Six best Christmas hampers to shop from
Jump To / Table of Contents
Capella’s hampers extend the hotel’s natural, luxe beach resort vibes with a rustic wooden box and clean, minimalist labels. Their hampers come in three sizes, and the smallest contains festive loose-leaf tea, roasted spiced nuts, and prosecco-flavoured panettone. Larger hampers include the above with an assortment of cookies, minced pie, truffle chocolate, Christmas Old Fashioned cocktail, and marzipan orange zested stollen.
S$168 – S$368
(Image credit: Capella Singapore)
Fuel the caffeine addicts in your lives with Bacha Coffee’s gift packs. The gourmet java brand has created two special holiday flavours, the nutty Marocchissimo! Coffee, and the aromatic November Moon Coffee, which come with paper filters, an airtight can, scoop, and other coffee-related accoutrements in the Winter Spice Coffee Hamper. If your recipient is intensely discerning about their brew, the Coffee Snob Hamper might cater to their whims with a bag of Marocchissimo! beans and a French press.
S$97 – S$360
(Image credit: Bacha Coffee)
Janice Wong’s festive hampers fuse recognisable name, quality chocolate, and alcohol together. The Singapore chocolatier has bundled her sought-after treats with booze, such as the Starlight Christmas hamper of assorted chocolates, cookies, and a bottle of Bottega Stardust prosecco. There is also the Chocolate & Whiskey pack with three Aged Bean to Bar chocolates flavoured with red wine, limoncello, and whiskey, together with two mini bottles of The Macallan single malt.
S$80 – S$415
(Image credit: Janice Wong)
Little Farms applies its philosophy of natural and ethically-sourced produce to its Christmas hampers. The specialty grocer is offering seven bundles that include The Ultimate Celebration Hamper, which is laden with panettone, Haton champagne, truffle honey, and pantry essentials from award-winning gourmet brand Random Harvest. Sustainable choices come in the form of the Plant-based Basket, which offers an assortment of pantry staples curated by wellness proponent Sandra Lim.
S$80 – S$500
(Image credit: Little Farms)
Origin + Bloom’s Christmas hampers make the festive season a sweet affair. The Marina Bay Sands establishment has a trio of styles from the Cozy Christmas Classic Hamper with a gingerbread man, Christmas cookies, mini stollen, and chocolate nuts, to the Joy of Christmas box, which features similar items as well as pink salt drinking chocolate, marshmallows, and fudge. The Sparkling Christmas Gift Hamper ups the ante with a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck Rose Sauvage champagne, tumbler, cutlery, and lunch box in a packaging that can double as your next picnic basket.
S$78 – S$338
(Image credit: Origin + Bloom)
For your francophile family or friends, SO France delivers two boxes full of goodies they will appreciate. The more affordable Rodolphe comes with jam, a variety of chocolates, tea, duck rillette and terrine, dried mixed fruits, and a bottle of biodynamic red wine from Languedoc producer Chateau Maris. The Elfe hamper gets indulgent thanks to the inclusion of sardines, nonnettes (gingerbread cake) of blueberry and raspberry, organic chocolate truffles, and a mini-bottle of champagne.
S$180 – S$280
(Image credit: SO France)