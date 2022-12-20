The most delicious log cakes in Singapore to savour this Christmas 2022

There are a few staple dishes in a Christmas feast. Turkey with stuffing, a whole leg of ham, and mashed potatoes with gravy for your mains. Of course, you can’t end the meal without dessert, and what better way to put a smile on your guests’ faces than with some of the best log cakes in Singapore.

While the seasonal treat might feel like a gimmick with the kitschy Santa Claus and reindeer decorations on top, the Yule log cake actually has a ritualistic past. The word “yule” actually means “winter” in Old Norse, a language spoken by the Vikings who celebrated a holiday known as the Yule, or winter festival. During the festival, families would gather and burn huge, decorated logs whilst feasting and sharing their stories, and they would relight it every morning for 12 days until the new year.

We love a good tale, but that being said, we can’t relate since we live on a tropical island that’s either sunny or rainy 365 days a year. The closest we’d get to a fireplace is when the family gathers around the oven door to watch the food cook. #truestory

Yet, it doesn’t change the fact that we still want to get into the holiday spirit, so after a round of food, it’s time to bust out the log cakes. This year, many hotels and bakeries alike have cracked their brains trying to come up with new and innovative flavours to satisfy the fussy Singaporean palates, while others try to keep to tradition as much as they can by offering a twist on classics.

Read on for the full list of our tried and tested favourites you can find this year.

The best log cakes in Singapore to get this Christmas 2022: