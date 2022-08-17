Lunar Delights: Our picks of the best mooncakes from luxury hotels

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival when it rolls around again on Sep 10 with these delectable mooncakes crafted in all-new flavours for the season.
This story first appeared in the August 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore
The best mooncakes from luxury hotels:
In celebration of its 135th anniversary this year, Raffles Hotel Singapore has collaborated with local micro-distillery Brass Lion Distillery to create a limited-edition Brass Lion Butterfly Pea Gin with Pandan and Lemongrass Snow Skin Mooncake. Delicate floral notes from the Butterfly Pea Gin come through, along with sweet, fresh pandan and citrusy lemongrass. Pair these familiar flavours with your favourite gin cocktail or a cup of Chinese tea. To order, visit rafflescelebrations.com.sg or email mooncake@raffles.com
As tasty as they are eye-catching, the creamy snow skin mooncakes with chocolate truffle centres from JW Marriott Singapore South Beach come in vibrant hues and two new flavours. Made by the hotel’s modern Cantonese restaurant, Madame Fan, the Lemon Truffle with Green Tea Lotus presents refreshing citrus flavours, while the Black Tea Truffle with Pu-Erh Lotus has deep and aromatic notes from the tea leaves.
To order, visit shopatjw.oddle.me, call 6818 1908 or email jw.sinjw.festive@marriott.com.
Paying homage to the hotel’s heritage and one of its notable former residents in the 19th century, Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore has created the new Mini Baked Pineapple Paste mooncakes in honour of Joseph Balestier, the first American consul to Singapore, who established sugarcane and pineapple plantations on the island. These mini baked mooncakes are a tropical delight with bright and tangy pure pineapple paste. To order, visit shop- capitolkempinski.com or call 6715 6852.
Presenting a perfect gift is the set of Assorted Premium Baked Mooncakes by InterContinental Singapore’s executive Chinese chef, Aaron Tan. Open the elegant box to reveal an ivory tea set on the top layer, followed by four different mooncakes on the bottom. The baked parcels come in a mix of sweet and savoury Asian flavours: Black Sesame, Sakura Shrimp, Pineapple Matcha and Oolong Cashew. To order, visit singapore.intercontinental.com/mooncakes, email sinhbfestive@ihg.com or call 6825 1131 / 1132.
Inspired by the hotel’s signature brews, the Nanyang Ritual and The Ritual, The Clan Hotel has crafted two baked mooncakes infused with hints of aromatic premium oolong and osmanthus. Nanyang Ritual Oolong and The Ritual Osmanthus are both made with less sugar and are best savoured with light teas such as the Lotus & Osmanthus Tea, which is available in the Mid-Autumn Gift Set. The set includes the two tea-flavoured creations, as well as Traditional White Lotus Paste and Traditional White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk mooncake.
To order, visit theclanhotel.com.sg/en/Deals/ MidAutumn or email sales.tch@fareast.com.sg.
Its signature durian mooncakes are the go-to for fans of the King of Fruit, but Goodwood Park Hotel’s other offerings are just as tantalising. Try the new Ondeh Ondeh and Strawberry snow skin mooncakes: the former contains a pandan cake centre, fragrant gula melaka and a grated- coconut base, while the latter is filled with juicy strawberry chunks and hints of soursop. Enjoy these straight out of the freezer for an icy treat reminiscent of mochi ice cream.
To order, visit goodwoodparkfestive.oddle.me, call 6730 1868 or email mooncake@goodwoodparkhotel.com.