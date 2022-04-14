Here’s where you can get the best cacio e pepe in Singapore

Anthony Bourdain raved about it. J. Kenji López-Alt eats it out of the skillet. And Massimo Bottura riffed on it in a way only a famous Italian chef can. Introducing cacio e pepe, and where to get some best examples in Singapore.

Roman in origin and Italian for Cheese and Pepper, cacio e pepe is defined by its minimalism. There’s pasta, which can range from spaghetti to more fanciful shapes. Pecorino cheese is essential, and so is black pepper. But its simplicity means subpar ingredients and off-the-mark cooking have nowhere to hide.

Perhaps that’s why only a few restaurants in Singapore attempt to faithfully recreate the classic. Caffe Fernet is one, with distinct mafaldine pasta and Kampot black pepper. Bar Cicheti is another, preferring bucatini and black pepper from Sarawak. For Pasta Bar, it’s hand rolled garganelli and a shower of pecorino at the end.

Less pasta-centric venues also do cacio e pepe well. Gemma is an example, which applies the same dedication to the dish as it does to its steaks. Lucali BYGB joins the crowd with a fusilli rendition that’s just as popular as its pizzas. See below for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: AlexPro9500/iStock/Getty Images & Caffe Fernet)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

5 best places in Singapore to order cacio e pepe from: