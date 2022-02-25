8 best Thai restaurants in Singapore to visit for the most authentic dishes

Located just over two hours away from Singapore, Thailand has long been a popular destination for its shopping, beaches (if you venture out of the city), and delicious food.
The latter is particularly evident, judging from the country’s vast array of high-end and casual restaurants serving iconic dishes the likes of Pad Thai (stir-fried noodles) to tom yum soup and green curry. Such offerings are often packed with sour and spicy flavours, and incorporated with herbs and spices such as kaffir lime and galangal.
But if you don’t have the time to spare for a quick trip to Thailand, there’s a smorgasbord of Thai food options in Singapore to try instead. To help you navigate the wide variety of eateries here, we’ve put together a list of eight best Thai restaurants in Singapore. These places range from swanky fine dining spots to more casual joints, and offer everything from curries to basil pork and green papaya salad, and even desserts such as mango sticky rice.
Our hitlist of the best Thai restaurants in Singapore:
(Featured and main images: Snapdude/Getty Images)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Situated in a colonial house nestled amidst the greenery of Labrador Nature Reserve, Tamarind Hill is the place to be for a relaxing meal away from the bustling city. It serves contemporary Thai-Burmese cuisine, with dishes such as Chiang Mai pork sausage, Massaman curry, and tom yum soup.
Indulge in Thai and Thai-Chinese grub at this cosy restaurant, which has retained its Bib Gourmand award since 2016. Its specialties range from green curry to papaya salad and lemongrass fried chicken. Traditional desserts such mango sticky rice, steamed tapioca, and Red Ruby (water chestnut with jackfruit and coconut milk) are also available.
Located at Customs House, Sabai is an upscale Thai fine dining restaurant. Its signature dishes span roasted duck red curry, coconut and galangal soup with chicken, and Pad Thai — stir-fried noodles with prawns, chicken and sweet tamarind sauce. The eatery has an alfresco dining area by the marina, where you can tuck into your sumptuous meal whilst admiring the view.
Those hankering for a taste of Thai seafood dishes can find their fix at Kin Hoi. Apart from the crowd favourite Signature Half Shelled Cockles, Gong Gong and Thai crab meat omelette, diners can also find a range of specialty meat dishes like the Thai Honey Grilled Pork and Melting Beef. While you can always find a more casual vibe at their Jurong West, Toa Payoh or Holland hawker outlets, those looking for a bistro concept can dine at their Vivo City outlet.
Un-Yang-Kor-Dai specialises in Isaan-style cuisine, which, for the uninitiated, refers to food from the northeastern region of Thailand. While you’ll still be able to order the more commonly found Thai dishes, it’s really the Isaan plates that keep diners coming back for more. Bestsellers include the smokey Isaan Kor Moo Yang (Grilled Pork Neck Fried rice) and the PenLaos Signature Grilled Chicken, a flavourful number that comes with a spicy dipping sauce.
Nothing says hearty Thai food like something that’s cheap and good, and if that’s what you’re looking for then head straight to Took Lae Dee. The pocket-friendly joint is where you’ll be able to find a plate of Pad Krapow, Pad Thai for less than S$10 — which means you’ll be able to satisfy your cravings without burning a hole in your pocket.
Sawadee Thai has been around the island for more than two decades, and for a good reason. Here, the casual family establishment serves classic Thai fare like the Pad Thai and Thai omelette, but they are also home to more uncommon dishes like the Mieng Khao Betel Leaf Wrap, a traditional Thai street food that sees betel leaves wrapped with an assortment of condiments. Other crowd favourites on the menu include the Crying Tiger, a generous portion of angus beef that’s been kissed over the grill for a bit of char, before it’s served with a spicy-sweet sauce on the side.
Don’t be surprised to find a queue outside Nakhon Kitchen during peak meal hours; the establishment made a name for itself as a popular destination for authentic and affordable Thai dishes, and has since expanded to include outlets at Vivocity, Holland Village, Seng Kang, and Bedok. Bestsellers here include the usual suspects — Tom Yum soup, Pad Thai, and assortment of curries — but they whip up equally tasty plates of seafood dishes too.