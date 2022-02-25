8 best Thai restaurants in Singapore to visit for the most authentic dishes

Located just over two hours away from Singapore, Thailand has long been a popular destination for its shopping, beaches (if you venture out of the city), and delicious food.

The latter is particularly evident, judging from the country’s vast array of high-end and casual restaurants serving iconic dishes the likes of Pad Thai (stir-fried noodles) to tom yum soup and green curry. Such offerings are often packed with sour and spicy flavours, and incorporated with herbs and spices such as kaffir lime and galangal.

But if you don’t have the time to spare for a quick trip to Thailand, there’s a smorgasbord of Thai food options in Singapore to try instead. To help you navigate the wide variety of eateries here, we’ve put together a list of eight best Thai restaurants in Singapore. These places range from swanky fine dining spots to more casual joints, and offer everything from curries to basil pork and green papaya salad, and even desserts such as mango sticky rice.

Our hitlist of the best Thai restaurants in Singapore:

