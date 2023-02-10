Where to savour the most decadent desserts this Valentine’s Day

You’ve got the flowers and gifts, and have booked a table at that romantic restaurant. Now seal the deal with these best desserts for Valentine’s Day.
Like Mariah Carey every Christmas, Singapore chocolatier Janice Wong appears at every occasion with a new dessert, and she has created a chocolate heart sculpture for this Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, Lady M rolls out bon bons in a heart-shaped box as well as a raspberry and chocolate cake, and Le Matin’s new bistro marks its first Valentine’s Day with a strawberry shortcake.
Italian grocer Da Paolo Gastronomia is now stocking the artisan brand Davit Chocolate, which makes them in the form of a gianduiotto, a Piedmontese chocolate speciality with hazelnuts. Black Tap serves an over-the-top milkshake topped with red velvet cake, and Eggslut reimagines one of its signature items with berries and cream cheese. Pastries with Japanese filling and reduced sugar come courtesy of Baker X and Chocolatea, while Level33 turns leftover beer-making material into an indulgent chocolate, banana, and hazelnut tart. Read on for our selection of the most decadent desserts guaranteed to please your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.
Janice Wong
Baker X, which supports home bakers by giving them a physical space to showcase their concept, has partnered with Chocolatea over Valentine’s Day. Founder Dawn Yong makes all her items from scratch with reduced sugar and without artificial colourings and flavouring, exemplified by her matcha kinako roll cake, a fluffy matcha sponge cake rolled with kinako Chantilly cream, and piped with bittersweet matcha ganache. She also offer tart slices with flavours such as goma and genmaicha pistachio, as well as koicha financier — a brown butter matcha financier filled with silky matcha ganache.
Available from 6-20 February 2023
(Image credit: Baker X)
Milkshakes make good fodder for creating over-the-top flavours, and Black Tap does not disappoint. For Valentine’s Day, the craft beer and burger restaurant is serving the CrazyShake, a red velvet cake batter shake served in a towering glass with a vanilla frosted rim and red and white sprinkles. It is then crowned with a slice of red velvet cake, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.
Available from 13-14 February 2023
(Image credit: Black Tap)
Da Paolo Gastronomia is now carrying Davit Chocolate, an artisan Italian chocolate brand. The treat is made with high-quality cocoa from Venezuela to Ecuador, and comes in flavours like sugarless, salted orange, and the hazelnut-filled gianduiotto. The speciality grocer is also selling assorted gianduiotto truffles, or individually wrapped ingot-shaped chocolates with a gooey chocolate centre made with Piedmontese IGP hazelnuts.
Available until 31 March 2023
(Image credit: Da Paolo Gastronomia)
Eggslut’s regular Slut dish involves a jar of poached egg over mashed potatoes, and their limited-time offering keeps the concept but switches it from savoury to sweet. The Berries Cheesecake Slut layers tart mixed berries cream cheese and rich vanilla cream cheese over a crunchy cookie base, and the whole thing is topped with an egg yolk-like citrus sphere. Available at its Scotts Square and Suntec City locations.
Available from 9 February 2023
(Image credit: Eggslut)
Janice Wong does not make desserts, she makes sculptures. Her Heart of Eternity Sculpture (see main image above) uses her Pure Imagination Bean to Bar Single Origin 70% Dark Chocolate from Sierra Nevada to create a spherical showstopper. It also reminds us of a Decathlon massage ball, if the knobs were heart-shaped. Other Valentine’s Day items from her include the Valentine’s Signature Bon Bons with five new flavours, the heart-shaped, cream cheese, and strawberry rose compote Valentine’s Cake, and the 70% Bean to Bar Elderflower Dark Chocolate from her Pure Imagination range.
Available until 28 February 2023
(Image credit: Janice Wong)
Lady M‘s You Are Loved gift set locks three new bon bon flavours in a heart-shaped box, including lychee rose almonds inspired by the French macaron ispahan flavour, salted caramel pearls, and raspberry kissed jellies. The patisserie is also offering framboise au chocolate cake, which features velvety chocolate mousse atop layers of raspberry compote and chocolate sponge, then finished with ganache and raspberry gelée.
Available while stocks last
(Image credit: Lady M)
Fresh from its ION Orchard opening, Le Matin introduces a strawberry shortcake entremet for Valentine’s Day. The traditional cake gets a makeover with Valrhona strawberry chocolate, vanilla sponge and cream, strawberry gum brulee, jam, and glazed fresh strawberry slices. Each entremet can be shared among four people. Head to the new flagship store to purchase.
Available on 14 February 2023
(Image credit: Le Matin)
Microbrewery Level33 has a practice of incorporating beer brewing elements into its dishes, and it is no different for its Valentine’s Day dessert. Part of its special menu on 14 February, the spent grain banoffee tart is created with leftover cereal derived from their brewing process. Dulce de leche forms the base of the dessert, before being layered with a 68% cacao Valrhona chocolate mousse and banana puree, then topped with dehydrated banana slices and hazelnut praline.
Available on 14 February 2023
(Image credit: Level33)