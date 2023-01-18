The best yusheng in Singapore to toss into Chinese New Year 2023

Featuring premium seafood, even wagyu, these best and most decked-out yusheng in Singapore will leave you feeling lucky this Chinese New Year.

As the Year of the Rabbit beckons, many restaurants have chosen to incorporate bunny-related symbols into their yusheng, from a 60-inch version laid out in a Chinese character, to rabbit-shaped ingredients. Others take the luxurious route with lashings of lobster, sea urchin, and caviar.

Some restaurants inject local flavours into yu sheng with the inclusion of salted egg fish skin and ginger flower, while others remix the sauces with Yunnan rose and ume. If you prefer your yusheng meaty, Meadesmoore switches the fish out for wagyu tri-tip. Check them out below.

(Hero and feature images credit: Shangri-La Singapore)

The best yusheng in Singapore to celebrate Chinese New Year 2023: