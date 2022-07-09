Sunday brunch: Cafes in Singapore for the best French toast

Is it sweet or savoury? Brunch or dessert? With French toast, you can have it all, and these eight cafes in Singapore do them well.

Essentially a thick slice of bread soaked in custard, pan-fried, doused with powdered sugar and drizzled with a sweetener, French toast has long since taken an indulgent turn. Halcyon & Crane, for instance, encrusts theirs in cereal crisp. Tolido’s dish has stout-glazed bacon. Wild Honey turns to panettone with salted caramel mascarpone and hazelnut toffee.

See below for where to find them, and if you need more brunch ideas, check out our guides to avocado toast and French crepe.

(Hero and featured image credits: @tolidosnook / Facebook & @elixirboutiqueroasters / Facebook)

8 cafes in Singapore for the best French toast