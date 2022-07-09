Sunday brunch: Cafes in Singapore for the best French toast

By jethrokang
09 Jul 2022
Sunday brunch: Cafes in Singapore for the best French toast
Sunday brunch: Cafes in Singapore for the best French toast

Is it sweet or savoury? Brunch or dessert? With French toast, you can have it all, and these eight cafes in Singapore do them well.

Essentially a thick slice of bread soaked in custard, pan-fried, doused with powdered sugar and drizzled with a sweetener, French toast has long since taken an indulgent turn. Halcyon & Crane, for instance, encrusts theirs in cereal crisp. Tolido’s dish has stout-glazed bacon. Wild Honey turns to panettone with salted caramel mascarpone and hazelnut toffee.

See below for where to find them, and if you need more brunch ideas, check out our guides to avocado toast and French crepe.

8 cafes in Singapore for the best French toast

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /8

Elixir Boutique Roasters

Elixir’s Brûlée French Toast (S$18) has been on the cafe’s menu since it opened. Now part of their signatures, they take a thick slice of brioche, dip it in custard, caramelise it until the edges are crispy, and joined by a heaping of fresh, seasonal fruits. You can have it with a scoop of Madagascar vanilla bean gelato costs S$4 more; for us, it’s never optional.

Thursdays to Tuesdays, 8.30am to 4pm

Walk-ins only.

Address
10 Jln Serene, #01-03A, Singapore 258748 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6314 2247

2 /8

Forty Hands (Tiong Bahru)

On Facebook, Forty Hands calls it “Singapore’s most EXTRA French toast,” but the dish was never an exercise in restraint in the first place. So it’s fitting that they went all out on their Banana Bacon French Toast (S$19): brioche joins caramelised banana and streaky bacon in a party dressed up with maple syrup. Available only at their Tiong Bahru location.

Weekdays, 7am to 5.30pm
Weekends, 7:30am to 6.30pm

 

Address
78 Yong Siak St, Singapore 163078 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6225 8545

3 /8

Halcyon & Crane

For a crunchy rendition of the dish, order Halcyon & Crane’s Crispy French Toast (S$13 for 2, S$17 for 3). Almost hash brown in appearance, the cafe at Paragon encrusts a slab of brioche in cereal, then plates it with smooth Chantilly cream and fresh berries. A pour of maple syrup makes it even more divine.

Sundays to Thursdays, 9am to 8pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to 10pm

Address
290 Orchard Rd, #03-09 The Paragon, Singapore 238859 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9727 5121
Book here

4 /8

One Man Coffee

Yes, the brews are excellent at One Man Coffee, but they are deft at brunch items too. One of the highlights is the French Toast (S$17), which pairs toasted brioche with caramelised banana, strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, and salted caramel sauce. If it’s a hot day, an optional scoop of vanilla ice cream (S$4) helps beat the heat.

Wednesdays to Mondays, 9am to 4pm

Walk-ins only

Address
215R Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 574349 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9658 1685

5 /8

The Fabulous Baker Boy

Your doctor probably would not recommend The Fabulous Baker Boy’s “Heart Attack” French Toast (S$18). It is decadently dangerous: sourdough brioche is dunked in a batter of eggs and cream, deep fried, then dredged in cinnamon sugar. A final soaking of maple syrup makes a cardiologist wince, but a side of berries can’t hurt, right?

Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 9.30pm
Saturdays, 9am to 9.30pm
Sundays, 9.30am to 6.30pm

 

Address
28 Aliwal St, #01-01, Singapore 199918 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8951 7716
Book here

6 /8

Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters

This Australian cafe takes the dish seriously enough to name it after their founder. One of their food menu’s signatures, Toby’s French Toast (S$16.50) brings together eggy brioche with berry compote and a side of espresso-inflected bacon. Finished, of course, with maple syrup.

Daily, 7.30am to 5pm

Walk-ins only

Address
8 Rodyk St, Singapore 238216 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6636 7629

7 /8

Tolido's Espresso Nook

Beer, bacon, and maple syrup: that’s Tolido’s approach to the dish. The laidback cafe serves their Stout-glazed Bacon French Toast (S$18) all day, which brings together fluffy brioche stuffed with mascarpone, topped with Guinness-slicked bacon strips, and drizzled with maple syrup.

Thursdays to Tuesdays, 8am to 5pm

Address
462 Crawford Ln, #01-63, Singapore 190462 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6293 0382
Book here

8 /8

Wild Honey

Wild Honey offers French toast with a global flair. The Persian (S$26; available at Mandarin Gallery and South Beach outlets) involves Starter Lab sourdough brioche with Damson plum and rosewater compote, lemon myrtle creme Anglaise, and a garnish of pistachio labne and rose petals. There’s also the savoury Parisienne (S$25; available at Mandarin Gallery and South Beach outlets), which comprises of ham, gruyere, and Dijon mustard, and topped with fried egg and Hollandaise.

Over at their Scotts Square branch, they serve the Boulevard St Michael (S$25): with double baked cheese and spinach soufflé, parmesan-crumbed poached egg, slow roasted tomato, grilled bacon, and tomato chutney. The Brittany (S$26) reimagines panettone with chocolate hazelnut filling, salted caramel mascarpone, hazelnut toffee, and salted caramel sauce.

Locations in Mandarin Gallery, Scotts Square, and South Beach. Click on the links to book.

Website
Website here
jethrokang

