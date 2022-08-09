The ultimate list of cafes with the best waffles in Singapore

Waffles are to cafes what chicken rice is to hawker centres – almost every one serves one. Here are some cafés to visit if you want to find some of the best waffles in Singapore.
It is easy to see why the dish is popular. Done right, it brings a crusty element to both sweet and savoury dishes. The pockets catch any errant sauce. Its fluffy interior takes on the depth of your preferred condiments.
While the Belgian and American variants remain popular here – lighter and chewier versus denser and thinner – cafes here have put their own spin on it. Sourdough-leavened waffles offer a subtle tang, and the black charcoal version always seems to come with salted egg yolk sauce.
Then there are other cafes that have freed waffles from its round base. It now stands in for pizzas, sandwich slices, and burger buns, holding everything from artisanal ice cream to fried eggs and bacon. See below for where to get some prime examples.
(Hero and featured image credit: @belo.sg/Facebook & @gninethree)
Where to get the best waffles in Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
Alexandra-based cafe Carrara has won awards for its gelati, which you can have on top their waffles like Banana Crumble and Charcoal Waffle with salted egg yolk sauce. Don’t sleep on their savoury options either. Made sandwich-style, they hold four fried chicken flavours from marmite to one topped with turkey bacon.
Located in Tanjong Pagar, 5 The Moments is a snapshot back in time. The space was originally a bridal photography shop in the late 2000s before converting into a cafe in 2014, and retains the shophouse’s character through vintage furnishings. Their waffles are captured through flavours like red velvet, charcoal, chocolate, matcha, and buttermilk, which have different toppings from crushed Oreos to maple syrup. For the undecided, the Waffle Combo joins four flavours with a quartet of gelato scoops.
This Bedok North cafe goes heavy on ice creams made from natural ingredients, but their waffles are equally a draw. The star is the Charcoal Waffles served with salted caramel sauce, lavender, ice cream, while the Brown Butter Waffles is nutty and light. The latter is also used to make their Ice Cream Wafflewich, a take on the dessert sandwich.
Twenty Grammes takes its name from the ideal amount of coffee beans to pull a good espresso shot, but they are just as dedicated to waffles. Their dedicated menu span savoury flavours including Smoked Duck Takoyaki, Mentaiko, and Truffle Turkey Ham, while sweet varieties range from Milo Dinosaur to Houjicha soft serve. Feeling creative? The customised option lets you decide on a base of either buttermilk, charcoal, or yuan yang waffle, your choice of ice cream, and toppings such as sea salt chocolate cookie and tortilla chips.
Revelry celebrates the Belgian waffle in various forms. Their signature is the Burffle, which stacks a beef patty and cheese in between waffles like a cheeseburger, or go for the waffle pizza with otak-otak, kai lan, and mozzarella. For dessert, there is On Cloud Nine (lemon curd, marshmallow, candy floss, and vanilla ice cream) and the tropical Aloha with pineapple, passionfruit curd, granola, and coconut ice cream.
Upper Thomson Road offers stiff competition for cafes, but Belo arguably pulls ahead with their crispy waffles. During brunch, they have the Wake & Bacon with avocado and sunny side up, and Chicken & Waffles with prawn paste chicken and scrambled eggs. For dessert, Thai milk tea ice cream is scooped on top of earl grey waffle, while Kayaffle tops a macaron on kaya, butter, coconut crisps, and caramel ice cream.
(Image credit: @belo.sg / Facebook)
Wimbly Lu is the eponymous brand of Wimbly and Lu, who started their cafe in 2011. On their all-day breakfast menu delivers is the Cheesy Herb Waffle with creamy mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes, and sweetened versions include Going Bananas (caramelised bananas, walnuts, and chocolate sauce with a scoop of ice cream). Alternatively, design your own with your choice of toppings and condiments from kombu butter to smoked sausage.
(Image credit: @wimblylu)
Who knew there would come a day where we’d get to tuck into a dish made from a starter that’s over 150 years old? Tiong Bahru Bakery Diner’s 100 percent Sourdough Waffle is the brainchild of Chef de cuisine Paul Albert, who discovered the possibilities of fermentation while working at The Slow Bakery in Rio de Janeiro. The waffle is made in traditional Liege fashion with a thick batter and pearl sugar, and owes its addictive tanginess and satisfying chewiness to the presence of sourdough. For the ultimate breakfast, opt for the savoury variant (S$23) that’s paired with a fried egg, ricotta cheese, crispy grilled bacon, and maple syrup smoked with paprika. The Sourdough Waffle is available for dine-in only.
(Image credit: Tiong Bahru Bakery Diner)
Sunday Folks is definitely the go-to place for decadent dessert waffles. The waffles here are crispy, golden, and accompanied by towering mounds of soft serve. Choose from flavours such as sea salt gula melaka, roasted pistachio, and earl grey lavender. If that isn’t enough, be sure to add house-made toppings like torched espresso marshmallows and homemade Japanese kinako (roasted soybean flour).
(Image credit: @gninethree)
Strangers’ Reunion is a stalwart of the local coffee scene, but the cafe also boasts a wide selection of buttermilk waffles. Highlights include waffles served with homemade mixed berry compote and greek yoghurt or vanilla bean ice cream (S$12.90); milo crumble and caramelised bananas (S$12.90); and hazelnut praline and almond crumble (S$14.50). Once you’re done, be sure to wash it all down with one of the cafe’s signature filter brews.
(Image Credit: Stranger’s Reunion)
Apiary is a small-batch ice cream parlour that has also gained a popular following for waffles. The waffles here are made to order and dressed with homemade chocolate sauce and maple syrup. Choose between the classic variant (S$5.50) that’s made with brown butter or the crispy charcoal version (S$6.50), and then top it off with as many scoops of ice cream as you please. Waffles at Apiary are available for dine-in only.
(Image credit: @apiary.sg)
Fans frequently praise Creamier for their perfect waffles, which boast a crispy, golden exterior and fluffy interior. Only fresh market eggs, full cream milk, and pure butter go into the batter to ensure the optimum waffle texture. Top it off with scoops of velvety ice cream, which comes in flavours such as hokey pokey, blue pea vanilla, and sea salt gula melaka. Waffles at Creamier are available for dine-in only.
(Image credit: Creamier)
It has become the norm to spot waffles on the menu of cafes specialising in brunch food, and Atlas Coffeehouse is no exception. Each serving (S$12.50) comes with vanilla ice cream, so it’s really a matter of deciding between toppings like salted caramel sauce, earl grey caramel sauce, mixed berry compote, or candied bacon. Green tea fans will also be pleased to tuck into the matcha waffles, topped with matcha ice cream and caramel sauce.
(Image credit: @yancollection)
American style diner Overeasy has to be on the radar of anyone who believes in savoury waffles. The ‘Saint Charles Benedict’ (S$20) features waffles served with spicy fried chicken, warm maple butter, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce. If you have more of a sweet tooth, go for the dessert option that is accompanied by mixed berries and vanilla ice cream.
(Image credit: @overeasysg)
Gelatolabo might be known for its rotating flavours of Japanese-inspired ice cream, but those who like their scoops on a fresh warm bed of waffles will particularly enjoy the cafe’s Tokyo Mochi Waffles. Made with nippon flour and mochi, the waffles here are delightful crisp on the outside and sticky-soft inside, making it one of the best iterations available today. If you can’t decide on gelato flavours to go with, we recommend the Kyoto Shiso & Yuzu Jelly and the Watermelon, Mint & Chia Seeds for a refreshing mid-day treat.
(Image credit: @hellozizilovepanda)
Head to Cheek Bistro if you’re in the mood for a gourmet take on waffles. The restaurant is helmed by Head Chef Jay Teo, who previously cut his teeth with culinary visionaries Chef Rishi Naleendra and Manuela Toniolo of the Michelin-starred Cheek by Jowl. It’s hard to choose between the waffles with chicken liver parfait (S$9) or the variant served with whipped ricotta, date jam, and pickled mustard (S$9) but one thing’s for sure: neither of these options will disappoint.
