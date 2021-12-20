Christmas 2021: The best deliveries and takeaways for festive parties at home

There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal to show love for your friends and family at Thanksgiving or Christmas.

If you find joy in the kitchen prepping for a delectable dinner, you have our sincerest salute. But there is no shame in shaking off the weight (and stress) of cooking and getting an entire pre-made feast delivered to your door, especially if you are hosting multiple groups on different days. These festive offers from Singapore’s hotels and restaurants will fill your dining table with everything from the classics to newfangled creations, minus the cleanup, so you get extra time in great company, whoever and whichever they may be. All you have left to do is set the dates, decide on the menu and submit your orders.

(Main and featured image: Jeffrey’s Christmas Kitchen)

Here are our picks of deliveries and takeaways for your festive parties at home this Christmas: