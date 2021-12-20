Christmas 2021: The best deliveries and takeaways for festive parties at home

There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal to show love for your friends and family at Thanksgiving or Christmas.
If you find joy in the kitchen prepping for a delectable dinner, you have our sincerest salute. But there is no shame in shaking off the weight (and stress) of cooking and getting an entire pre-made feast delivered to your door, especially if you are hosting multiple groups on different days. These festive offers from Singapore’s hotels and restaurants will fill your dining table with everything from the classics to newfangled creations, minus the cleanup, so you get extra time in great company, whoever and whichever they may be. All you have left to do is set the dates, decide on the menu and submit your orders.
(Main and featured image: Jeffrey’s Christmas Kitchen)
Here are our picks of deliveries and takeaways for your festive parties at home this Christmas:
Need to put together a feast fast? Jeffrey’s got you. The specialty store offers same-day delivery — even within an hour — and just enough choices for a classic Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner at $10 per pax, so you won’t be too overwhelmed with options and prices. Build your own feast with its array of selections like roasted free-range turkeys (delivered hot or chilled), Iberico ham, baby back ribs, sausages, as well as salads and log cakes for a complete meal. Or choose one of its value bundles and enjoy more than 20 per cent off on roast turkeys. To ensure freshness, meats are airflow daily and prepared by hand just before delivery. Should your order be delayed by more than an hour, you’ll receive a full refund. Service advice is also included to minimise guesswork, but if you run into any problems, its customer service is available 24/7 for assistance.
Email: [email protected]
Follow Jeffrey’s Christmas Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
Curate your Christmas feast with à la carte dishes from Fairmont Singapore, such as Roasted Whole Duck with Orange Cinnamon Spice Infused Port Wine jus and Xmas Wreath Salad, or simply pick from the lavish line-up of three Christmas sets. Comprising nine, 11 or 13 dishes, each set feeds four to five people and includes decadent meats like the juicy Slow-Roasted Tom Turkey with Madeira-infused Giblet Sauce and Cranberry Chutney, as well as sweet treats like a classic Christmas Stollen with Sicilian Almond Paste.
A treat for both the eyes and the stomach, the smoked salmon infused with The St. Regis Tea Blend is a light and appetising cold entrée topped with colourful local micro herbs and served with sour lemon cream and buckwheat blinis. A more decadent dish and also a festive signature of the hotel is the Foie Gras Terrine, which is complemented by a fruit chutney and truffle sourdough bread toast.
Leave it to the experts at Regent Singapore to ensure a splendid spread for gatherings with three party platters that feed from four to 10 people. The Buone Feste, Santo Stefano and Il Pranzo di Natale sets comprise a variety of starters, roasts, mains, sides and desserts – all made with an Italian touch. Highlights include a 12-hour Braised Wagyu Lasagne and Puglia Burrata with Aged Balsamico, Fresh Basil Pesto-marinated Italian Tomatoes and Wild Rocket.
A new addition to the hotel’s festive takeaway roasts collection this year is the hearty Braised Wagyu Beef Short Ribs. Slow braised for three and a half hours in a flavourful red wine sauce, the luscious cut is served alongside a medley of root vegetables, mousseline potatoes, beef jus and Dijon mustard. Another new Four Seasons Hotel creation sure to make a great centrepiece is the Christmas Tree Velvet – a matcha and red velvet cake shaped like a Christmas tree and adorned with chocolate pearls, nutty pistachio crumb, a sprinkling of gold leaves and topped with a golden star.
The Raffles Ultimate Christmas Indulgence feast include, of course, turkey and (bone-in) ham, but it is the foie gras terrine, the 26-day dry-aged grass-fed cote de boeuf, premium smoked salmon, the assorted cheese platter, freshly-baked bread, cookies, log cake and the bottles of Champagne that seal the deal for us. Make your Raffles home dining experience extra special with a live Noble Fir Tree from the Floral Boutique by Raffles. If you don’t need this much food, take your pick from the a la carte menu.
Collections and delivery are available from 16 to 27 December 2021.
A classic roast turkey sounds boring? Goodwood Park Hotel has a variety of turkey takeaways to spice up your festive table. There’s the coffee turkey infused with Chinese spices and accompanied with toothsome fried rice, a curry turkey potato pie, a turkey, mushroom and foie gras roulade, chilled smoked turkey breast with ikura on beancurd with mala sauce, deep-fried turkey roll in mala style and deep-fried ‘Hong Zao’ turkey breast strips with salt and seaweed sprinkle. For (non-traditional) sweets, go for the Christmas Durian Combo, consisting six different ambrosial durian pastries and cakes including a mini “Mao Shan Wang” chocolate éclair and the D24 durian puff.
Pre-orders must be placed at least five days in advance for all festive treats. Last pre-order date: 19 December, 12pm.
TWG Tea’s gorgeous Christmas tea sets make wonderful gifts for tea drinkers, but we also want them as beverage options for our festive afternoon teas. Inspired by Father Christmas’ annual voyage around the world, each Christmas Wish and Christmas Tour tea set includes four ornament-sized mini tea tins filled with blends that evoke the holidays in different cities – namely London, New York, Shanghai, Moscow, Rome, Paris, Vienna and Singapore. Sweeten the affair with tea-infused chocolate bonbons, festive scarlet-hued macarons filled with Red Christmas Tea-infused chestnut purée, blood orange and chocolate ganache, and the handcrafted strawberry pavlova log cake.
Love a good beef wellington? Colony’s signature wagyu beef wellington with truffle bordelaise is the star of the hotel’s new roast dinner, which also comes with pan-roasted foie gras, roasted asparagus, poached figs in port wine, sourdough, truffle-roasted potatoes and Christmas pudding with butter brandy sauce. Other roast dinners available to-go include the rib-eye, turkey and traditional gammon ham.
Not only does Da Paolo offer festive meal bundles for different group sizes (four to six pax or 10 to 12 pax), its roast chicken and roast turkey are deboned, so you don’t have to look up YouTube for craving tips or wrestle unglamorously with the bird. The roast turkey (approximately 3.5kg) has two stuffings: cotechino (Italian spiced sausage traditionally served during Christmas time) and a French chestnuts, mushrooms, and braised leek mix, while the roast chicken is filled with roasted pumpkin cubes, minced chicken sausage, pink peppercorn and fresh herbs. For a traditional Italian Christmas experience, pick up some of Da Paolo’s panettones, a sweet, buttery bread eaten during the holidays, which come in flavours like chocolate chips, candied orange peel and raisins, and prosecco cream.
Pre-orders must be placed three days in advance. Free delivery for orders above $350.
Besides the usual roast turkey and gammon ham, Marmalade Pantry is keeping its festive takeaway and delivery selection fresh with new creations like the char siew beef short ribs and Moroccan roasted boneless lamb. Sides we’re eyeing include brussels sprouts with candied walnuts and bacon, The Marmalade mac & cheese, and garlic mash. The chocolate speculoos log cake and Christmas aloha log cake are crowd pleasers, too. Fuss-free party planning comes in the form of three festive bundles ($168+ to $368+) for two or three or a party of up to six.
Pre-orders must be placed at least three business days in advance (excluding the day of delivery).
Who says you have to have turkey for Thanksgiving or Christmas? If you love a good surf & turf feast, get your party menu sorted by Bedrock Bar & Grill. Good for three to four people, the Kombu-Cured Grilled OP Ribeye Surf & Turf Set features a woodfire grilled kombu-cured OP ribeye (1kg) that’s been wrapped and dry aged in kombu for up to 14 days. From the sea is a grilled whole snapper served with a homemade herbs sauce and lemon. Choose three sides and four sauces to accompany your mains; choices include truffled mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, bacon & blue cheese, black truffled fries, beef drippings garlic rice and Bedrock’s signature mac & cheese. Lending a sweet ending to the meal is the applewood-smoked flourless burnt cheesecake. The set is also available with the addition of a Voyager Estate Wine with a choice of either a Project Rosé or Shiraz 750ml.
Available for takeaway and delivery till 2 January 2022.