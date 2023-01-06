Clos Pasoh unveils a new winter menu and truffles by the gram at cost price

facebook

This month, Clos Pasoh’s new winter menu offers the finest of France’s year-end produce with a black truffle programme.

Contemporary French brasserie introduces a new winter menu this month where Chef Louis Pacquelin weaves the tropics into seasonal ingredients. A new dish that sees this spin is the Saint-Marcelin croustillant, miel, épices and salade frisée. Here, Saint-Marcelin cheese is roasted in a filo pastry until crisp and served with honey, aged balsamic and a salad of frisée, or the winter season vegetable of curled endives.

There’s also the Noix de Saint-Jacques, céleri comme un risotto, condiment citron Shio-konbu and parmesan, of seared scallops with celeriac, lemon and shio-konbu served with parmesan sauce. Available ala carte, these dishes are also part of two- or three-course lunch sets.

Chef Louis has also unveiled a truffle programme in which guests can add truffles by the gram to their meal. These black winter truffles, known for their complex and intense aroma, have reached peak maturity and will be offered at cost price — a bang for your buck considering the delicacy’s typically hefty price tag.

Clos Pasoh, 48A Bukit Pasoh Rd, Level 2, Singapore 089859

