Gather the whole family for these scrumptious CNY 2023 menus

Chinese New Year 2023 (CNY 2023), is coming hot on the heels of Christmas.

Instead of replacing the wreaths and trees on Boxing Day with couplets and lanterns, vendors these days have already started prepping for the spring festival. There are times when we hear Jingle Bells ringing in our ears while browsing through CNY decor…trust us, our bodies are just as confused.

To mark the first time we’ve been able to properly celebrate the occasion, why not splurge a little on a family meal out? Reunion dinners and lunches are, after all, a hassle to prepare at home, and this means you’ll get to treat your loved ones to something special too. All the legwork is taken out for you when you head out for these scrumptious CNY 2023 menus, so you can focus on what really matters: your family.

If you’ve got to dine at home, you won’t have to fret either. Many of these locales offer takeaway dishes — the Royal Seafood Pot from Red House Seafood is a lifesaver — that you can reheat at home for a fuss-free meal.

Read on for the full list.

10 CNY 2023 menus to feast on with your loved ones:

(Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)