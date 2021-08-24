Cakes may appear at the top of our list when we’re craving some dessert, but sometimes we’re looking for something with a little more crunch.

Thankfully for us, dessert pies and tarts are creations that are all too familiar to our tastebuds. As we beckon the increasingly warmer months with a sprinkle of beautifully cut fruit laid gently on a perfectly baked base, we’re also taking the time to celebrate some interesting (or should we say Only in Singapore?) choices that make for a flavour-filled makeover unlike any other.

From classics like the Valrhona Dark Chocolate to local flavours such as the Orh Nee (yam paste), read on for the best tart bakeries in Singapore that deliver some sweets to you.

Elijah Pies

Elijah Pies’ hypnotic tarts are truly one for the gram: the galaxy blue swirls and dainty Lavender petals are enough to keep us coming back for more. This August, grab a hold of some of their specials that remind us of Singapore. These include the Milo Marshmallow, Pulut Hitam and Kopi Macadamia. These will be available for preorder every Monday of the month at 10am, so be sure to camp out on their Instagram page for the link to order.

Pâtisserie CLÉ

We’re not going to stop talking about the addictive bakes at Pâtisserie CLÉ until they’ve become a household name. No, seriously — if you find us with a box of their bakes on hand, it’ll most likely be the Orh Blanc Tart, laced with smooth yam paste and silky coconut cream. Can’t decide if you want to try something new or go for classics like the Lemon Meringue? Don’t fret. The Tart Gift Box (with a box of eight tartlets) will tickle the fancy of anyone you get it for.

Tarte by Cheryl Koh

If there’s one place in town we like to head to for a spot of tea and some desserts, our first choice would definitely be Tarte by Cheryl Koh. The bakery, led by award-winning pastry chef Cheryl Koh, is home to confectioneries that are baked from scratch every single morning with only the best available ingredients sourced from around the world. While we might not be able to head back for a leisurely afternoon in the shop, we’re bringing tea home with some of their tarts. Our favourites include flavours like the Cherry, Roussillon Apricot and Pistachio.

Luna Singapore

You might know Luna Singapore for their dreamy cakes, but you shouldn’t sleep on their tarts too. Traditionalists will fall in love with the rich Sea Salt Noir Dark Chocolate Tart and the Hojicha-Kōhī, but regulars have been coming back for flavours like the Pistachio Raspberry and Yuzu Meringue Cheese too. There is a minimum order of S$24 for all deliveries, and a flat fee of S$7 applies for all orders.

Crémeux Pâtisserie

With flavours like Jasmine Kocha, Raspberry Rose, Salted Caramel Chocolate, Genmaicha and Osmanthus Yuzu, how can we resist popping one (or five) of these tarts from Crémeux Pâtisserie? While slots for July have been closed, make sure to keep an eye out for an exciting new menu that’s launching in August.

Wunderfolks

The homemakers behind Wunderfolks received so much love and success from their home baking brand, they’ve opened a brick-and-mortar shop over at Joo Chiat Road for all those who want to grab a look in person. Here, you won’t find over the top, crazy flavours — just humble, familiar ones like Valrhona Dark Chocolate, Maple Pecan and Lemon Meringue that are too good to miss.

