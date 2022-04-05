Culinary star Jean Imbert named Chef of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

Imbert comes on board the most famous train in the world, paying tribute to the icon’s legacy with the finest meals in motion.

A new era at Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, Europe, has begun. The appointment of Imbert is a big signifier of change. Unlike the old guard, Imbert is comfortable in the spotlight; he has previously won French Top Chef and runs with the Hollywood crowd (he has even opened two restaurants with Pharrell). But for all the celebrity swagger, he has the chops to prove it. Imbert recently received a Michelin star for Jean Imbert au Plaza Athénée just nine weeks after it opened.

“To be written into the story of the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a childhood dream come true. I genuinely feel as though the stars have aligned for me to have this once in a lifetime opportunity, and I am looking forward to sharing my deep passion for the train, through food, with our guests in this season and for years to come”,” says Jean Imbert, Chef, Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, Europe.

On board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, one can expect Imbert to work his signature theatrical flair on classical French cuisine. Culinary experiences are plenty on this train ride of a lifetime. The chef’s new concept spans both menus and dining experiences, ranging from in-cabin breakfasts, dinners and canapés served in the train’s social heart and Cabin Service delicacies.

Imbert has also updated the three 1920s restaurant cars, (L’Oriental, Etoile Du Nord, and Côte d’Azur), to fuse his vision with the train’s heritage. No details were left unturned – think new mood lighting, crisp white tablecloths and French porcelain dinnerware with art adornments.

Pascal Deyrolle, General Manager, Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe says, “We are so excited to be inviting Jean Imbert to cast his creative magic on the entire culinary offering on board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. Sophisticated dining is a key pillar of the journey and our guests build special memories around the food they eat, from breakfast in their cabins, to the formal dinner on board. Jean Imbert is bringing a new level of culinary excellence – keeping the legend and mystery of the world’s most famous train alive.”

Launching from the first journey from the 2022 season. More info here