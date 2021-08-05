Curb your midnight cravings with these supper deliveries in Singapore

Imagine this. It’s a Friday night, you’re just done with another evening of overtime no thanks to flexible Work-from-Home schedules and all you want to do is just binge out on something guilty with a Netflix movie running in the background.

After all, its not like you can go anywhere with the restrictions. Thankfully, none of that applies when you’re home, and you can even have two guests over for some drinks if you’re up for it.

Read on for all the supper spots that deliver food to curb your midnight hunger pangs.

Lucali BYGB

If Beyonce can ditch the Grammy’s for some Lucali pies, then you can skip the trip to 7-11 downstairs too. Lucali BYGB’s islandwide delivery and curbside takeaway menu is be available from 11am to 1am, 7 days a week at 66 Kampong Bugis, Level M. While we recommend you get a slice of their world famous pizzas, a serving of their Mozzarella sticks and some smashable wines sound perfect for a late night in.

Order here

Hay Gelato

There’s nothing worse than an unsettled ice cream craving at midnight, so if you’re just like us, don’t fret. Hay Gelato is busting out scoop after scoop of additive flavours like the Banana Burnt Butter, Balsamic Strawberry, Yuzu Ginger and the ever dependable Roasted Pistachio.

Want the full experience? Whip up some waffles at home with a waffle maker and you’ll be set for the night.

Hay Gelato is open till 2am daily except Mondays.

Order here

Srisun Express

Prata isn’t just for lazy weekend breakfasts anymore. Srisun Express operates 24 hours daily, and yes that means delivery too. With over 50 types of prata and other local favourites like Mee Goreng (best had with some ice cold bandung) and the Egg Uttapam, you’ll definitely be able to quell your midnight hunger pangs here.

Order here

Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant

Singapore’s most iconic late night dim sum spot, Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant, is bringing their dishes to you till as late as 12.30am. Choose between perennial favourites like the Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun and Har Kow, or new items like the Mala Siew Mai.

Order here

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.