The dining specials worth travelling to Thailand for in October

While some are planning special collaborations, others are coming up with whole new menus. Either way, there are plenty of delicious reasons to escape Bangkok. Head to these dining destinations this October 2022.

Bangkok is definitely a splendid hub for fine dining, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t venture out from time to time. Embark on a destination dining tour with us, and you will see why it is worth taking a weekend trip (even if it’s just to eat) out of town.

[Hero and featured image credit: Nitan]

Favola, Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort x Bo.Lan

With the exclusive arrival of Chef Bo and Chef Dylan from the one-Michelin-starred Bo.Lan, Le Meridien Chiang Rai is hosting a 6-course dinner under the concept of ‘Multicultural and Ethnic Cuisines.’ Sure to be an interesting feast, guests looking to stay the night after dinner will get to check out special room packages with complimentary breakfast, too.

The dinner with the guest chefs from Bo.Lan will take place on October 14-16, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 05 360 3333.

Meliá Chiang Mai

‘Brunch del Domingo’ is the name of the iconic monthly Sunday brunch arranged by the Meliá Chiang Mai, where a selection of Spanish, Mediterranean, and Thai delicacies are showcased. From tortilla Española, Ibérico ham, paella, and churros, to Khao Soi, chilled prawns on ice, and a warm chocolate fountain, this once-a-month Sunday brunch is worth all the effort to visit the heritage city of Chiang Mai.

Brunch del Domingo takes place on the first Sunday of every month. The hotel also offers a ‘come four, pay three’ promotion for guests who book at least one week in advance. For more information and reservations, contact 05 209 0601.

The popular beachside venue inside the So Sofitel Hua Hin, Beach Society is presenting a complete Italian gastronomic experience, including savoury dishes and Spritz. The limited SO/ Eatalian menu from Chef Frederik Farina will star creamy Pecorino risotto with chestnut and spiced honey, and Calamarata with pork sausage, pumpkin, sage and red wine. End the meal on a sweet note with Caramelised Fig Cheesecake. This family-friendly venue also provides an Italian bowling game, Bocce, for kids to try out.

For more information and reservations, contact 03 270 9555.

While the presentation might seem European, all delicious ingredients in Nitan’s newest menu, ‘Message from the Sea,’ are actually local. Daily caught fish and fresh vegetables are combined into dishes with a spectrum of flavours, so that visitors of Phuket get the real taste of the Andaman sea. Guests have the choice of a 5- or 7-course tasting menu, of which the highlights are king mackerel with som-saa, lime, mango, and red wine pickled daikon, barramundi with chilli paste, and tiger prawn with salted egg sheet, garlic cream, and salted egg black truffle foam.

The ‘Message from the Sea’ Tasting Menu is served until November 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 065 683 0432.

Jampa x Pru

Royd aims to bring the food culture of the far southern part of Thailand to the plate. Influenced by Chinese Hokkien ancestors, Royd values the Vegetarian Festival greatly with its tailor-made 18 courses of meat-free delicacies. The set meal will also exclude any eggs, fish sauce, dairy products, and pungent veggies. A bold move and challenge, it’s a great course suitable for both those who are participating in the Vegetarian Festival, and even those who just want to get experimental with it.

The vegetarian course at Royd is served from September 29 – October 3, 2022, priced at THB2,490+. For more information and reservations, contact 099 356 9594.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand