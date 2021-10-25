If you loved the restaurant in Seoul, you’re going to be thrilled that Dior Café is finally coming to Singapore.

From 25 to 31 October, the French fashion brand will be taking over The Clifford Pier to offer its luxury dining experience. The restaurant, which overlooks the scenic Marina Bay at The Fullerton Bay Hotel, will be transformed to celebrate Dior’s Cruise 2022 collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The space will be adorned with colours from the collection (think beige, grey and vibrant blue), as well founder Christian Dior’s lucky star, which featured heavily in the elegant creations that were unveiled on the runway show in Athens.

The Dior Café menu, too, is inspired by the collection, which revolved around Greek culture. Expect to feast on Greek specialities as well as Clifford Pier’s signature recipes (the 24-hour braised beef cheek is a notable example). The pop-up restaurant will also serve up cuisine that reflects the spirit of the Maison through an exclusive selection of dishes that are both sweet and savoury.

The Dior Café cocktail list also boasts drinks referencing the French fashion brand, including “Mizza” and “Nuit Jardin”, both created exclusively for the pop-up.

Dior Café will be open to diners during breakfast, lunch, teatime and dinner. Click here to book your table at the unique gourmet destination now.

(Main and featured image: Dior)



This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.