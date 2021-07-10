Where to find the best durian desserts in Singapore

Every few months, Singapore is bestowed a wave of spikey durians with the potency to cleave the country into half — those who adore the fruit’s sweet flesh and those who run the other direction.

Purists insist that there’s only one way to enjoy the fruit: cracking the green husks open and stripping the custardy flesh right off the durian’s seeds. For those who are unwilling to put themselves through thorny situations (or really just want to avoid the mess altogether) go for a whole array of durian desserts. Think cakes, mousses and cream puffs.

Our advice? Start hitting these spots before it’s too late.