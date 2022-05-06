Experience lamb in new ways with these chef collaborations in May

Pork holds the title of the most versatile meat, but a plate of lamb cold cuts could challenge that claim.

It’s indistinguishable from the regular thing: chunky slices of rose pink meat with a border of fat, surrounding a dollop of herb-flecked pate. But it rivals the best qualities of pork charcuterie: smooth and meaty with a good bite, save for a subtle grassiness that gives away its provenance.

Served at P&C, a chef’s table experience created by Low Tide and Dirty Supper, it was part of Meat & Livestock Australia’s (MLA) push to convert more diners over to Australian lamb through a series of four-hands lamb dinners in May 2022.

Happening over three evenings, four chefs, or Lambassadors as MLA likes to call them, will team up to present Australian lamb in various cuisines. Our dinner was hosted by chefs Peter Smit from P&C and Salted & Hung’s Drew Nocente, who took a zero-waste, nose-to-tail approach with a cocktail pairing.

Besides the cold cuts, there was a smooth lamb tartare with pickled fennel and macadamia nut cream, accentuated by a sweet Black Garlic Martinez. A savoury and smoky lamb shoulder ravioli with mushroom dashi broth was brightened by a brown butter-washed whisky punch.

The main course featured lamb three ways – loin, slow-roasted belly and braised leg – a medley that morphed into an orchestra of flavours and textures: dark, silky, lean, rich, peppery and juicy, as a malty, zesty cocktail of Guinness reduction, black currant and lambrusco offered contrast.

Up next is a collaboration between Skai Executive Chef Paul Hallet and Meatsmith Executive Chef Eddie Goh on 18 May. Their five-course dinner menu at Skai fuses French-Japanese and American barbecue techniques in dishes such as roasted lamb consommé with confit lamb shoulder, seaweed and daikon, and tacos with buttermilk brined lamb and tomato chutney.

Following that, Monti Executive Chef Felix Chong teams up with Edwin Tan of Meatsmith Little India for a crossover of Mediterranean and modern Indian flavours. Happening on 19 May at Monti and 26 may at Meatsmith Little India, the four- and five-course dinners involve lamb tartare, smoked lamb shoulder with garlic mashed potato and crispy lamb fat, and slow-cooked lamb neck with pistachio and dill crust with a truffle and egg yolk sauce. See below for details and how to book.

Meat & Livestock Australia Four-Hands Lamb Dinner

May Session with Chef Eddie Goh x Chef Paul Hallet

Day/Date: Wednesday, 18 May

Time: 6pm till 10.30pm

Location: SKAI Restaurant (2 Stamford Road Singapore 178882)

Price: S$188++

For bookings, please book online here, call +65 6431 6156, or email [email protected].

May Sessions with Chef Felix Chong x Chef Edwin Tan

Day/Date: Thursday, 19 May

Time: 6om till 10.30pm

Location: Monti (1-Pavilion, 82 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049327)

Price: S$158++

For bookings, call +65 6535 0724 / +65 9111 5529, or email [email protected].

Day/Date: Thursday, 26 May

Time: 6pm till late

Location: Meatsmith Little India (21 Campbell Lane, Singapore 209894)

Price: S$98++

For bookings, call +65 9625 9056, or email [email protected].

