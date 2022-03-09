Get your tempura fix at these best tendon restaurants

Singaporeans aren’t strangers to Japanese fare. While chirashi bowls are probably most commonly had for light lunches, we’re looking at a bowl of tendon of a quick, hearty meal that’ll keep you full throughout the day.

In essence, tendon — short for tempura-donburi — is a one-bowl meal of fluffy rice that’s topped with a serving of fried vegetables, meat and/or seafood and is usually served with a drizzle of light soy sauce dressing.

Sounds simple enough? Not really. Many establishments are unable to grasp the right amount of batter and oil when frying the tempura, resulting in a greasy bowl and a food coma.

Here, we’re showcasing some of the best tendon restaurants in Singapore for a light, crispy fix that’ll get your fried food cravings sorted.

The best tendon restaurants in Singapore for tempura:

