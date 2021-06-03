Gourmet burger deliveries to satisfy your craving for hot buns

We all love a good burger from Maccas or Burger King.

Yes, the taste of childhood cannot be compared to, but there are so many gourmet burger options available island-wide that are so much better in terms of quality — be it due to freshly made buns, grass-fed beef patties or even sustainably sourced vegetables.

Whether you like your patty medium or well-done, smothered in cheese and topped with bacon, or even plant-based, here are 11 gourmet burger places that are heading to your homes during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) to tide you through tough times.

Best gourmet burger delivery restaurants in Singapore –

Overeasy

Overeasy is one of the first few places in Singapore you’d think of when you’re hankering for a good ol’ classic American-style burger. Think juicy wagyu chuck blend patties served between pillowy, toasted brioche buns — yes, it does taste as amazing as it sounds. Hungry diners should definitely get the Double Trouble, which features two patties with OverEasy’s secret sauce, but those looking for a more decadent meal, the truffle burger (made complete with sauteed onions, mushrooms and truffle mayo!) is the choice pick for you.

Order here

Wolf Burgers

The roast meat specialists from the now-defunct Carvers & Co opened Wolf Burgers in 2016 and have never looked back since. Despite innovative creations like the King Salmon Burger and the Wasabi Fried Fish Burger, the Original Wolf Burger has always been the store’s bestselling option on the menu. The hefty burger comes with a thick mouthwatering piece of beef patty and a generous amount of caramelised onions, making it a no-frills fix for any burger fanatic out there.

Order here

Wildfire Chicken & Burgers

One tiny silver lining with the dine-in ban? Skipping the queue at Wildfire. Only the freshest ingredients are used for its burgers, which span a cheeseburger with a black angus beef patty, shabu burger with yakiniku sauce, a wagyu beef burger, and the glorious eggstarter with butter folded eggs. The smokiness that the burgers are so known and loved for is all thanks to the grilled Binchotan charcoal-fired INKA grill, which is double ventilated to generate excessive heat to create that charred texture. Look out for a special and usually extravagant limited edition burger launched every month. Go all out and throw in their famous crispy deep fried chicken.

Order here

VeganBurg

McDonald’s might have taken out the veggie burger from its menu, but there are other options for plant-based diets out there. Before Impossible and Beyond Meat landed on our shores, VeganBurg has always been the go-to stop for a guilt-free burger. The San Francisco brand’s bestsellers may be the Smoky BBQ and the Avocado Beetroot, but the other options like the Hawaiian Teriyaki and the Chili Krab Burg don’t fare too far behind either. If you’re trying to cut down on carbs, VeganBurg allows you to switch your bun up for a lettuce wrap too.

Order here

25 Degrees SG

Every bite of the succulent burgers from 25 Degrees is one to remember — from the moment you use both your hands to pick it up the sizeable bun to the juicy medium-rare patties, no detail is spared in its making. The joint is offering its four signature burger options in the takeaway and delivery menu, along with other crowd favourite sides like the Filthy Fries, a piping hot plate of potato goodness topped with bacon gravy, caramelised onions and a generous serving of cheese.

Order here

Omakase Burger

Omakase Burger took Singapore by storm in 2013, long before Shake Shack came into the picture. Fresh, sloppy delights made with USDA Choice Grade beef patties are grilled to a glistening char and paired with the Omakase Burger’s secret sauce and applewood-smoked bacon: this is the definition of fast-food on steroids for sure. Looking to go plant-based? Impossible beef options are available as well.

Order here

MeatSmith SG

What do you get when you cross a restaurant specialising in slabs of thick, smokey cuts of meat and a burger? That’s a trick question because the answer is always going to be MeatSmith. Here at the barbeque smokehouse, pair juicy, smoke-kissed patties with perfectly melted cheese, crunchy pickles and sturdy potato buns for a burger unlike any other. We’d go for the Beef Marmalade Cheeseburger or the classic MS Cheeseburger, but feel free to select from six other decadent options if you’d like.

Order here

Carne

Environmentally conscious or not, you’ll want to grab a taste of the burgers over at Carne. The Argentinian burger joint (founded by chef Mauro Colagreco, the chef of the World’s Best Restaurant) set up shop in Singapore earlier this year in partnership with il Lido Group. We won’t say too much — read our full review here. Free islandwide delivery is available for all orders with a S$50 minimum spend. Diners who choose to self-collect can quote “PICKUP15” at checkout for a 15 percent discount.

Order here

Hans Im Gluck

German Burgergrill Hans Im Gluck has partnered with Deliveroo to serve a limited-edition burger, Goldipops, from now to 31 May 2021. An upgraded version of the restaurant’s own SCHNÖRKELLOSER burger, the beef burger is stuffed with Kaya Butter Toast popcorn that’s been sprinkled with edible gold flakes for an elevated touch. Each Goldipops set comes with fries and a drink, for pick-up or delivery orders at all five Hans Im Gluck outlets, only on Deliveroo.

Order here

Nouri

Apart from amazing farm-to-table vegetables ready for your next cooked meal at home, Michelin-starred Nouri is also churning out some gourmet burgers from their kitchen during this trying season. For now, the restaurant has three burgers available: the Seoulburger, the Veggie burger and the Perfection burger. Just a note for those thinking of ordering: the burgers aren’t available for a la carte orders — each one comes in a set with seaweed fries and a vanilla (boozy option available) milkshake or a kombucha.

(Image credit: @pengloh via Instagram)

Order here

BBBurgers

If you love Korean anything as much as we do, then your next burger fix should be from BBBurgers. The names of these Korean smashed burgers speak for themselves: the Gochujang Fried Chikin’ Burger, for instance, is a portion of sweet, spicy, perfectly glazed and oh-so-tender fried chicken patty that’s tucked between fresh Kimchi-slaw and toasted brioche buns. If that doesn’t make you salivate, we don’t know what will.

Order here

Gem Bar

DJ nights at Gem Bar may be a thing of the past for now, but perhaps we can reminisce all the good memories we had with some of their bites. Gem Bar is showcasing their food menu for the very first time during this Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) with burgers and sides for diners to take their pick from. We particularly enjoyed the Pork Belly Burger, crafted with a slow-cooked Sukiyaki pork belly that was just the right size for small eaters. Feeling a little more peckish than usual? The Handshake Burger, generously stuffed with a 200-gram beef patty, shallots and bearnaise sauce will do the trick.

Order here

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.