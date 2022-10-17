The Guinness Great Grill Out returns on 5-6 November

After a two-year pause, The Guinness Great Grill Out is returning to Singapore next month for two days of barbecue by top restaurants, an exclusive dinner, eating competition, and more.

Taking place at Gillman Barracks on 5 and 6 November, aspiring pitmasters can also learn grilling techniques from renowned chefs, and purchase equipment for their next cookout.

For this year, the outdoor festival will highlight a variety of flame-cooked dishes by local barbecue joints, smokehouses, and grill experts. Highlights include Meatsmith‘s famed cheeseburger, roast pork bagel sandwich from Two Men Bagel House, and smoked meats by Red Eye Smokehouse.

For the brave, the Spicy Sausage Challenge tests their mettle over six levels that grows increasingly hotter. The winner will be crowned The Chilli King of The Guinness Great Grill Out.

At the Chef’s Table, Butcher Boy chef-owner, Andrew Walsh and Guinness Beer & Food Ambassador, Ian Colgan will team up to cook a five-course dinner with Irish and Asian influences, including Irish oysters with Thai green chilli sauce, and laksa dumplings. These dishes will be paired with rare Guinness brews like the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Bubble Tea Inspired Stout.

Learn grilling tips from the experts at the masterclasses. The workshops will be hosted by chefs including Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends and Meatsmith, as well as Artichoke chef-owner and Masterchef Singapore judge Bjorn Chen. They will be sharing their techniques for dishes like roast chicken and Beef & Guinness Pie.

Supplement your new skills with items from the Marketplace, which will sell grilling essentials from barbecue shop Fyregrill, locally-made cutting boards from home furnishing brand Arthur Zaaro, and more.

In the lead up to The Guinness Great Grill Out, the beer brand has teamed up with restaurants around Singapore on promotions and limited-time offerings. Available now till 30 October, venues like Butcher Boy, The Summerhouse, and Hopscotch are serving Guinness-inspired dishes, while Timbre, The Skewer Bar, and Bluemist lets you win S$5 vouchers off your pint at the festival.

Tickets cost S$20 per person for general admission, and dishes are sold separately. The Chef’s Table is priced at S$120 per diner.

The Guinness Great Grill Out

5-6 November 2022, 3pm – midnight

Tickets

General admission: S$20 per person*

Chef’s Table: S$120 per person

* Includes one complimentary pint of Guinness

Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Rd, Singapore 108937

Get tickets here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore