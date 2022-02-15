Here’s where you can try the trending pull apart bread

Bread fads are a dime a dozen, and joining the sourdough craze this year is none other than pull apart bread.

The appeal is quite understandable, really. In a prolonged climate of minimised social interaction, shared food at a table (these pull apart breads are best torn with hands of course) not only becomes a silent middle-finger to the overly distressed “health conscious” crowd, but also as a way to show some form of silent camaraderie and social cohesion at the table – just like hotpot, if you will. At the very least, that’s how we feel.

Restaurants around Singapore have been spotlighting some beautiful pull apart bread as part of their menu as of late too. The House Rolls at Rosemead, in all its mushroom and bacon fat-glazed glory, comes with a serving of Shiitake Cultured Butter that’ll leave you asking for more, while the Kubaneh at Binary is just pure, fluffy goodness we can’t get enough of.

Here’s where to get pull apart bread in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Binary)