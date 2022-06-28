Check out Jennifer Garner’s take on TikTok’s frozen yoghurt bark

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram followers know all about her delightful #PretendCookingShow, in which the actress demonstrates her cooking and baking skills. In addition to trying out recipes from various food bloggers, the actress isn’t immune to the allure of a TikTok food trend. Case in point, Garner put her spin on the viral frozen yoghurt bark you may have stumbled upon recently. When you see her delicious take on the sweet treat (and find out what registered dietitians have to say about it), you’re going to want to make it for yourself.

Jennifer Garner’s take on the frozen yoghurt bark

Garner shared a video on TikTok and Instagram of her making a version of frozen yoghurt bark, which is basically exactly what it sounds like: a frozen sheet of yoghurt topped with a variety of fruits, nuts, seeds, and more. Her take was adapted from a recipe by Catherine McCord (aka Weelicious), according to identical captions of both her social media posts.

Based on the clips Garner shared, you can make the snack in a matter of minutes. The toughest part will be finding the patience to wait for your “perfect summer treat” (as Garner put it) to freeze before you enjoy it.

To make Garner’s frozen yoghurt bark, simply line a small baking sheet or flat dish with parchment paper, spreading an even layer the yoghurt of your choice on top, she explained in her caption. Then follow Garner’s lead by adding your toppings (you can use pretty much anything sweet or salty you have on hand) evenly on top of the layer of yoghurt. When your creation is complete, put it in the freezer and break it up into bite-sized pieces and enjoy.

Garner uses a cold-pressed fruit snack from her family’s farm brand, Once Upon a Farm, “for a little no-sugar-added sweetness,” she says in the video. Then, she adds a plethora of toppings, including blueberries, mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, mixed nuts, and granola. Finally, she pops the tray in the freezer, and when it’s frozen, she breaks it up into small pieces to eat. In the video, Garner gives the finished product her seal of approval, winking at the camera as she takes a bite.

Along with being tasty, the snack has a lot to offer nutritionally, according to experts. “Frozen yoghurt bark makes a great summer treat,” says registered dietitian and Everlywell advisor Heather Hanley, RDN. “It can provide protein, fibre, probiotics, and interesting flavours and textures if assembled with the right combination of ingredients.”

A good place to start is with Greek yoghurt, says fellow Everlywell advisor and registered dietitian Nicole Lindel, RD. It’s packed with protein (nearly 10 grams per serving, to be exact), along with bone-boosting calcium and essential vitamins and nutrients, including potassium, phosphorus, riboflavin (vitamin B12), iodine, zinc, and vitamin B5, she notes. Greek yoghurt is also packed with probiotics, which support gut health, says Lindel. Still, “all types of yoghurt are a good source of calcium and provide some potassium,” adds Hanley.

Both experts recommend playing around with flavours to make this treat fun and satisfying. “Chia seeds provide fibre, calcium, and iron; flax seeds provide omega 3 fatty acids and fibre, and hemp seeds provide an added protein boost and fibre,” says Hanley. “You can add crushed nuts or nut butter for additional protein and healthy fats,” adds Lindel. “You can even make your own flavoured yoghurt by blending together plain Greek yoghurt and your fruit of choice,” says Lindel.

If you haven’t already tried the healthy summer snack, let Garner’s latest creation and these expert-approved tips inspire you in the kitchen.

