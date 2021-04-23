Keto-friendly restaurants, cafes and delivery services for a low-carb, high-fat meal

From chic date night restaurants to gourmet home deliveries, indulgent desserts and more, keto-friendly options are broadening in Singapore. Annabel Tan rounds up her top picks for a more diverse low-carb, high-fat lifestyle.

Gourmei by Ketomei

Founded just over a year ago by former tech entrepreneur and advocate of the ketogenic lifestyle, Constant Tong, Ketomei is a keto meal subscription service with a variety of cuisines on offer. Now, in addition to the everyday meals, it has introduced Singapore’s first online ketogenic fine dining service, Gourmei by Ketomei. Customers can order the more exquisite dishes a la carte or opt for the Gourmet Set, which comprises six dishes including starters and mains like the rich, unctuous Foie Gras Terrine. Prepared the classic French way, whole raw liver is marinated with cognac, truffle and sugar, then packed into a terrine mould and cooked at low temperature in a water bath for 24 hours. It is served with a house-made keto-compliant balsamico. For mains, the Braised US Short Ribs stand out for its tender slices of 36- hour braised beef served with a tasty cauliflower mash and cream mustard beef jus. The Cod Fish is a lighter option and pairs well with the flavourful sauce made with roasted red peppers, shallots, white wine and fish sauce.

Sofi Cafe Pizza

Located on Craig Road, Sofi Cafe Pizza has a dedicated keto menu available all day alongside its regular one, with a wide selection of low- carb brunch dishes, pizzas, pastas, mains, desserts and drinks. A dough made out of almond meal, oat fibre and egg white serves as the thin crust base of the keto pizza, which comes in flavours like Burrata, Seafood, Chilli Crab, Pulled Pork and more. Pastas and ravioli also contain almond meal in the dough, as well as egg yolk and olive oil. For a hearty option, try the Roasted Pork Belly, which boasts a crispy skin atop tender and flavourful meat, served on a bed of cauliflower rice or fresh salad. Bulletproof coffee, also known as butter coffee, and a small selection of keto cocktails can be found here.

Afterglow

Since its inception in 2013, Afterglow has been a pioneer of a pure and plant-based lifestyle that offers more than just salads. Located on Keong Saik Road, it has become a go-to for raw, modern vegan fare with a variety of sharing plates and mains available. Each dish is packed with fresh farm-to-table ingredients that are not only healthy but also attractive with vibrant colours and textures to whet your appetite. Typically, sushi is not keto-friendly, but the Afterglow Kimchi Avo Rolls substitute rice with an almond sushi “rice” with crushed almonds, which wraps around a piquant house-made kimchi and is topped with avocado. The Cheesy Cauliflower Bites are great to share with the table, comprising baked cauliflower coated with cashew “cheese” sauce, seasonal vegetables and topped with dehydrated almond “cheese”. For mains, zucchini takes the place of pasta and noodles in the Raw Crispy Lasagne – zucchini sheets layered with crispy dehydrated cherry tomatoes, marinated spinach, shiitake mushrooms, walnut “minced meat”, cashew cream cheese and pesto, as well as in the Tom Yum Zoodles – zucchini noodles tossed with mushrooms, in-house spiced tomato tom yum paste, capsicum and lime.

Persea

Housed in a three-storey shophouse in Ann Siang Hill, the green and soft pastel pink interiors of Persea are reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film. With seats by the open kitchen, at the bar or the chic lounge area, it has all the makings of an intimate date night spot as well as a group-friendly hangout. Nothing about the restaurant says “keto” until you read the menu and spot the amount of nett carbs printed in a small font under the description of each dish. Even for those familiar with keto, the experience at Persea is eye-opening as the team manages to whip up guilt-free versions of Mediterranean dishes and drinks that taste incredible and sometimes unexpected. Instead of chickpeas, Cauli-hummus is a chickpea-free take on the dip with cauliflower, tahini and za’atar. It pairs well with the crunchy Chicharrónes sprinkled with chilli lime salt. Don’t miss the Calamari – tender bites of grilled squid in a bright zhug made with coriander and laced with smoky chorizo fat, as well as the Barramundi, which is served with a rich saffron beurre blanc. On top of the food, expect to be wowed by the drinks as well. Cocktails are notorious for containing lots of sugar, making most of them off-limits. But at Persea, the cocktails are not just keto- friendly with 0g net carbs, but are also incredibly innovative and just as boozy. Unlike typical Pina Coladas, this version is completely clear, thanks to the use of clarified coconut milk, mixed with nusa cana spiced rum, lemon juice and pineapple essence. It is quite a shock to the senses since it tastes just like a Pina Colada but looks nothing like one. Similarly, the Rum & Coke is also served clear and was one of our favourite drinks. For lower-alcohol options, try the house-brewed Hard Kombucha and Longan Blossom Mead.

Seriously Keto

Indulge in an array of cakes, cookies, pastries and breads that are all low-carb, gluten-free and contain zero added sugar at this ketogenic bakery along Seah Street. Seriously Keto’s Chocolate Brownie Cake is guilt-free but decadent, made with 90 per cent dark chocolate for a rich flavour and subtle bitterness. Good keto-friendly bread is hard to come by, and the team at Seriously Keto has spent many hours perfecting the texture and flavour of the signature KetoBun. The result is a bun that is pillowy soft and fluffy, best served warm and can be enjoyed on its own or with the house- made spreads like kaya and peanut butter.

