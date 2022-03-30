Pop into these Korean bars in Singapore for free-flow makgeolli and soju

Korean bars are a perfect storm of soju shots, greasy food and messy nights, and these six bars in Singapore let you dive into the glorious chaos.

Bringing a slice of Korean drinking culture is Wang Dae Bak Pocha, which aims to recreate the vibe of eating and boozing in Korea’s back streets. Kko Kko Na Ra serves the perfect coupling of fried chicken and beer, while Joo Bar brews their own makgeolli and pour it from taps.

For army stew and bottles of soju, head to Chug Chug PLQ for their take on Korean-Japanese fare, then to Cafe Kreams for a shot of rice liquor in beer. Finally, Anju takes a craft approach by presenting soju, makgeolli and other drinks from small Korean producers.

(Hero and featured image credit: @joobarsg)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

6 best Korean bars Singapore to have those soju bombs at: