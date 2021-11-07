No more tears: Krug x Onion gives the unsung ingredient its due

VEA The Chef: Vicky Cheng The Onion: White onion, red onion, shallots, Cipollini onion, chives The Dish: French onion soup with grilled cheese Availability: 17 September – 31 October Price: Additional HK$680 for a dish + a glass of Krug Rosé as part of VEA’s tasting menu

Andō The Chef: Agustin Balbi The Onion: Red onion The Dish: “Tardes es San Telmo” — red onion consommé, almond cream, carabinero prawns Availability: Now Price: HK$1,888 + 10% as part of Andō’s tasting menu

MONO The Chef: Richard Chaneton The Onion: Roscoff onion The Dish: Roscoff onion, Paris button mushroom, black sesame condiment Availability: From end of August onwards Price: HK$1,480 (short menu) and HK$1,880 (long menu)

Louise The Chef: Franckelie Laloum The Onion: Cevennes onion The Dish: Smoked and stuffed Cevennes onion with black truffle, 24 months comte cheese emulsion Availability: 2 September onwards Price: HK$328 a la carte, or part of the 6-course signature menu at HK$1,588

Missed your chance to taste one of the Chefs’ inspired creations? This year’s Krug x Onion book is available in all Krug Ambassades and partner restaurants, who will be celebrating the onion with menus and experiences through the end of the year. Portraits and recipes from the collection will also be featured on www.krug.com.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Hong Kong

Best of all? The opportunity to taste each Chef’s individual expression of this complex vegetable is all yours. So no more tears: Let’s give the onion its due.

