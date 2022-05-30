The best restaurants in Sydney, according to LeVeL33’s Chef Jake Kowalewski

Australia has always been a popular destination amongst Singaporeans, and not just because of its proximity. While Perth is only a shy five-hour flight away, cities on the eastern region of the country like Sydney have been quickly making their way onto our list of top travel destinations.

Yet, besides attractions like Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge, Bondi Beach, Sydney Tower, and more, you might be wondering what else you can accomplish on your next trip to the metropolis.

For Executive chef (and Sydney native!) Jake Kowalewski, who recently took over the reins at LeVeL33’s kitchen, there are a plethora of food and drink options and things to do within the city and around the region for anyone from wine-lovers to nature fanatics.

“You could get in a car or train and head north, and in three hours you are in the Hunter Valley wine region (best in NSW), with around 150 wineries in the region. There are endless amounts of wines to discover as well as a host of great eateries & restaurants,” he explained.

“If you head two hours west, you are in the Blue Mountains National Park (part of Greater Blue Mountains area which is inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage list). Incredible place with stunning views, great hiking trails and bush walks, as well as the most famous place here, the Three Sisters walk and the Katoomba Scenic Railway (the world’s steepest inclined railway). Or head south for two hours (actually where I grew up as a child) and you come to some of the nicest, cleanest beaches and seaside towns you will see anywhere. They really are very beautiful and not so crowded as the ones closer to Sydney – a great place to get away for the weekend.”

LeVeL33’s newly appointed Executive Chef Jake Kowalewski

Of course, the coastal town of Sydney is also great location for a holiday because of its thriving food and bar scene too. According to chef Jake, one of the things that make Sydney’s food scene so special is its diversity and multiculturalism. “Sydney is a melting pot of cultures, and flavours from all walks of life. It is made up of people from all over the globe, creating a unique dining/food scene.”

In all fairness, Singapore’s food scene is pretty multicultural too, but the chef also stressed that access to fresh produce and a booming cafe scene are other reasons that set Sydney apart from the rest.

“In Australia, we really love coffee and great coffee; we are very picky when it comes to this. In Sydney, the cafe scene is great and there are so many small hole-in-the-wall or neighbourhood cafes. You also have access to the best produce in the country — more and more restaurants are sourcing their ingredients within the greater region of Sydney and this is another reason why the food is so great: it’s not travelling across the country to get to the restaurant. This makes it super fresh and packed full of flavour.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re sold. Just to make your planning a little easier, chef Jake also picked out five of his favourite dining spots in Sydney too. Read on for the full list.

LeVeL33’s Chef Jake Kowalewski on the best restaurants in Sydney:

