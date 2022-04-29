Malin & Goetz presents an afternoon tea collab with The Westin Singapore

From now until 15 May, New York beauty and lifestyle brand Malin & Goetz will present an exclusive afternoon tea at The Westin Singapore in honour of their two new launches.

Lovers of Malin & Goetz rejoiced when it officially launched in Singapore last year. The genderless brand, adored for its clean and minimal formulations and design, came to escentials and has since created a bigger cult following on local shores.

Now, it’s channelling its minimalist touch to fragrance and candles. The Strawberry EDP and Tomato candle are its latest additions that will be introduced through this collaboration with The Westin.

The Strawberry EDP

Unlike the saccharine sweet strawberry scents we grew up with, the Malin & Goetz iteration is true to the brand’s gender-neutral appeal. This is not a fruity fragrance. In fact, we’d argue that this is hardly a strawberry scent. Rather, it is an olfactory imagination of the fruit. Bergamot lends a light yet punchy citrus note reminiscent of summer days, while pink pepper adds a hint of spice to the earthy, warm musks that settle beautifully onto skin.

The Tomato Candle

The Strawberry EDP is also joined by the Tomato candle. Bringing to mind the voluptuous vine variety basking in the summer sun, the candle is an interpretation of founders Matthew and Andrew’s love for gardening. Green and verdant, its top notes embody freshly picked herbs of lavender, mint and basil. Green ivy and a juicy tomato are at the centre of the scent; they are joined by cedarwood and green pepper to round off the garden-like concoction.

Malin & Goetz x The Westin Singapore’s Seafood Afternoon Tea

In the spirit of both launches, The Westin Singapore looked to the strawberry and tomato as the key inspiration for the afternoon tea’s sweets and savouries. Both fruits have been given an unconventional spin, such as a savoury macaron piped with cream cheese, tomato rosemary scones and a strawberry tart with a hint of bergamot. The afternoon tea also features seafood highlights of a baked lobster and a lobster roll. Diners can also enjoy the set with cocktails of the vodka-based Crimson Tomato and rum-laced Lilac Strawberry with yuzu and mint.

The afternoon tea is available from 29 April to 15 May 2022 at The Westin Singapore on weekdays from 12pm to 2pm or 2:30pm to 5:30pm, or weekends at 2pm to 4pm or 430pm to 6pm. Reservations are available here.

The Malin & Goetz Strawberry EDP and Tomato Candle are now available at escentials boutiques and online