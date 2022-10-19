Marini’s on 57 celebrates decennial with a delicious anniversary menu

To mark its milestone 10th anniversary, the multi-award-winning Marini’s on 57 is celebrating with a decadent menu that will have your tastebuds singing in delight.

Founded by Cavaliere Modesto Marini, the iconic luxury dining and entertainment establishment is the crown jewel of Menara 3 Petronas, housed on its 57th floor. At that soaring height, it has a picturesque view of the national treasure, the KLCC Twin Towers. There, the restaurant has held tonnes of memorable fiesta surrounding great food, fine wine, and wonderful company.

In order to commemorate this, Marini’s on 57 has concocted a dreamy 10-course table d’hôte dubbed the Founder’s Menu. Just as the name suggests, guests will be able to savour reinterpretations of 10 fine contemporary Italian dishes that have become staples at the restaurant.

“When we first started this culinary journey, it was to share my passion for food and my vision for a world-class venue with the Malaysian public and the world. […] I believe that food is love, and my love for food has led me to where I am today,” said Cav. Modesto in his appreciation speech.

Traditionally, October has been a month of fete for The Marini’s Group. This time around, they are going big. On 20 October 2022, the Viva Marini 10th Anniversary Party will take place at Marini’s on 57. With guest DJ and Grammy Award nominee, Timo Maas set to take over the decks for the night, it will be an evening to remember.

PrestigeOnline Malaysia had the pleasure of previewing the Founder’s Menu at Marini’s on 57, and here’s what we experienced:

To begin this journey, we were served with Fegato Grasso. The pan-seared foie gras served atop brioche bread was a smooth yet indulgent beginning to this beautiful 10-course meal. With a sprinkle of pistachio and a dash of fig jam, our first bite was plenty appetising.

Following that was Uova e Insalata di Feta — scrambled eggs with Parmigiano foam. Served with shaved black truffles, feta cream and mixed season vegetables, it’s a gorgeous take on a breakfast classic. If you’re a fan of both truffles and eggs, this will be one of your favourites on this menu.

Then, we moved on to the cappesante dish. Here, we were wowed with succulent Hokkaido Scallops that were perched atop a decadent porcini mushroom sauce. Truly second to none, this sweet treasure of the ocean delivered delight with every bite.

Then came the carpaccio marinato, which was Cured Wagyu Beef plated with shimeji mushrooms, ricotta cream, and cherry tomato confit. With its depth of rich and sweet flavours, it was the perfect build-up for the next dish.





As we approach our mains, Marini’s on 57 astounded guests with Zuppa di Cavolfiore. This soup course is made of cauliflower and kale soup with focaccia Parmigiano croutons. Then, we opted for Tagliatelle al Tartufo for our pasta dish, simply because we could not resist the butter sage, parmesan cream, and black truffle concoction. Alternatively, the restaurant also has Cappellini All’astice option if you’re a fan of lobster.





For the main star of the Founder’s Menu, guests were captivated by Merluzzo, which was seared cod fish served with a stunning saffron caviar sauce. Then, the much-anticipated final entree was served: the irresistible Japanese Wagyu topped with potato croquette and truffle hollandaise sauce. Simply put, this part of the menu was the ultimate crowd-pleaser.





Finally, to seal our dining experience, we were spoiled with a Pre Dessert and a special dessert: the Dolci Viva Marinis. Suffice it to say, the meal ended in a grand flourish of creativity and chocolate.

The Founder’s Menu is priced at RM1,010++ per person and is available until 31 December 2022. Marini’s on 57 is located at Level 57, Menara 3 Petronas. For reservations, contact +603 2386 6030 or email reservations@marinisgroup.com.

All images credit: The Marini’s Group