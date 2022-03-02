Mauro Colagreco of three-Michelin-starred Mirazur to open a restaurant at Capella Singapore

In 2019, chef Mauro Colagreco shot to global fame when his restaurant Mirazur was named The World’s Best Restaurant.

The three-Michelin-starred restaurant located in the Italian-French border was his springboard to international collaborations and establishments, including Capella Bangkok’s Côte by Mauro Colagreco.

Image: Matteo Carassale

Now, we’re lucky enough to experience his food on our own shores. This summer, he will launch Fiamma, a collaboration with Capella Singapore. Meaning flame in Italian, it takes inspiration from his memories of watching his grandmother cook over an open fire, along with his own burning passion for his craft.

“I’m really excited to collaborate with Capella Hotels with the opening of FIAMMA in Capella Singapore!

This new venture has been imaged by my life’s influences, from being inspired by the nature in life to my

joy of sharing what makes the essence of the restaurant: Bringing the flame of people together, generosity

and the simple joys of providing authentic hospitality.” Chef Mauro Colagreco

Extracts from Mauro Colagreco’s book Le Goût de la Famille, with Danièle Gerkens,

imagery from Matteo Carassale, published by Hachette

Here’s what to expect. Fiamma will offer traditional Italian cuisine, in line with chef Mauro’s belief in a lively, laidback space serving authentic, hearty flavours. Simple and classic cooking, to honour the refined yet ‘humble luxury’ of Italian food, will take centrestage. The dishes will honour seasonal produce, along with herbs from Capella Singapore’s garden.

While slated to open in Q2 of 2022, its official launch date and menu have yet to be revealed. Watch this space for more details.

Header image: Matteo Carassale.