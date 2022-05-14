Meal-planning apps to help you eat healthier in 2022

Trying to eat healthier but don’t know how to start? Getting into the healthy eating game has never been easier thanks to meal-planning apps.

Paprika Recipe Manager 3

(Photo: Apple Store)

Paprika Recipe Manager 3 has been ranked as one of the best meal-planning apps in recent years. This app is not free, but it’s a worthwhile investment if you’re in search of a recipe manager that syncs across multiple devices. The app will assist you in planning your daily meals, preparing a grocery list, and tracking recipes. Moreover, it has interactive recipes that allow you to mark your progress as you cook too.

Download Paprika Recipe Manager 3 for iOS or Android.

Prepear

(Photo: Apple Store)

Prepear is loaded with countless recipes for easy and simple meal planning. Whilst you’re free to add your own recipe manually or from the internet, you can also edit recipes from the app if you want to do a little tweaking. The smart design features also include allowing you to split screen while cooking so that you can have a look at cooking steps and the list of ingredients simultaneously. At the tip of your fingers, this app streamlines grocery shopping and gives you a greater sense of organisation when planning recipes and meal plans.

Download Prepear for iOS or Android.

Mealime

(Photo: Apple Store)

Having a hard time feeding the picky eater in your family? Don’t worry, Mealime has got you covered. With quick recipes to cater to parents’ busy lifestyles, this planner app aims to make meal-planning as simple as ordering takeaway. You can create an individual profile for each of your family members, and add details about their food preferences, dislikes, and allergies. It’ll help you so much with a food routine for your entire family while keeping individual details in focus.

Download Mealime for iOS or Android.

SideChef

(Photo: Apple Store)

New to cooking? SideChef is what you need to have on your phone. It offers step-by-step recipes with an image or video at every cooking step to keep you on the right track. In addition, there are built-in timers to ensure you’re not overcooking anything. What’s better, the special meal-planning tool enables you to make smarter decisions by knowing the percentage of each ingredient used in a recipe. It’s a perfect way to plan for leftovers and reduce food wastes, and save money at the same time.

Download SideChef for iOS or Android.

Eat This Much

(Photo: Apple Store)

Eat This Much creates personalised meal plans based on your diet. Whether it’s a weight-loss, vegan, vegetarian, Paleo, Keto, or Mediterranean diet, this app has a plan for you. It puts your diet on autopilot and aids you in achieving nutritional goals with a calorie calculator. Simply put, it’s a personal diet assistant.

Download Eat This Much for iOS or Android.

Allrecipes Dinner Spinner

(Photo: Apple Store)

If you’re looking for new inspiration or ideas for your meal-planning, Allrecipe Dinner Spinner is something you shouldn’t skip. This app is a fun community of foodies, and it’s one of the most popular food-focused social apps where you can connect with other home cooks.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia