The first Melbourne Brunch Festival is happening in Singapore in July

Singapore love brunch. Singaporeans love going to Australia for brunch (judging from a highly scientific Instagram survey). Now, the meal comes to you when Melbourne Brunch Festival lands in town next month.

Happening throughout July, the event ropes in 11 restaurants here offering special brunch menus designed to showcase top quality fruits, vegetables, diary, and beef from the city’s home state of Victoria.

Like a US judge describing hardcore pornography, brunch is one of those things that you know it when you see it. But the festival’s press release deemed fit to explain what it is.

“Brunch, which is the leisurely meal eaten between 11am – 3pm is the joining of breakfast and lunch, celebrating food and drink. The word ‘brunch’ evokes imagery of hearty plates, piled high with elements that create a delicious balance of comforting flavours, both sweet and savoury. Smooth coffee-based drinks that will wake up the senses and summery cocktails that are fresh, fruity and seasonal pair best with these plates of plenty.”

Translation: overpriced eggs, expensive flat whites, and weak mimosas, but the participating venues offer salvation. Tess Bar & Kitchen, for instance, pairs Bass Strait Beef’s Angus striploin with chimichurri, broccolini, and brown butter almond mash in a set (S$68++) with two cocktails. Meatsmith Little India ladles Yarra Valley trout roe (S$14++) and smoked crème fraîche on pappadums. Avocado toast, the emblem of the brunch-desperate hoard, is redeemed with Victorian macadamia dukkah and beets (S$27++) at Terra Madre.

Is it brunch if you don’t get drunk? The restaurant Symmetry averts tragedy with Bloody Refreshing (S$19++), a cocktail with Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin, Campari, Triple Sec, and roselle. At The Kongsee, they blend Victorian fruits together for their Apple, Orange, and Pear Martini (S$20++).

For a pick-me-up before you stumble home, Punch turns to a Brazilian blend by Genovese Coffee, a Melbourne institution since 1970, for flat whites and other caffeine-fuelled brews (S$5.50++ and above). Or opt for Cafe Con Miel (S$6.50++) from Tolido’s Espresso Nook, which features cinnamon and soothing Victorian honey. Check out the full list of venues below, then head to the link to book.

Participating restaurants:

Café Natsu

Club Street Wine Room

Meatsmith Little India

Punch

Symmetry

Terra Madre

Tess Bar & Kitchen

The Kongsee

The Marmalade Pantry

The Masons Table

Tolido’s Espresso Nook

Melbourne Brunch Festival takes place from 1-31 July 2022. Book the restaurants here (link goes live on 1 July).

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore