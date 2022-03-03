Mexican restaurants in Singapore: Where to go for the best tacos, burritos and margaritas

You don’t need a reason to drink margaritas. Do it right at these eight best Mexican restaurants in Singapore serving the tastiest food and all forms of the classic cocktail.

There’s the grand old dame of Margarita’s, which has been in the business since 1988. Also on Dempsey Hill is La Salsa, which serves a wide variety of Mexican fare plus frozen margaritas in jugs. Cafe Iguana is another long-serving institution, popular for its salsas and free-flow tortilla chips, while Chimichanga Little India offers its signature deep-fried burrito and a Mezcal take on the drink.

Two concepts come courtesy of the Super Loco group: Chico Loco, which goes crazy over spiced rotisserie chicken, and Lucha Loco keeps Mexican street food honest. Papi’s Tacos turns the heat up on the Margarita with spicy habanero chilli, while Nixta does corn the traditional way plus a dedicated Margarita section on its bar menu.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

8 best Mexican restaurants in Singapore for great food and margaritas: