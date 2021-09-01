The Michelin Guide Singapore cancelled its 2020 selection due to the pandemic but has made its highly anticipated return this year.

The 2021 fifth anniversary edition of the Guide, which was livestreamed to the public for the first time, counts a total of 49 Michelin-starred establishments, a bump from 2019’s list of 44 restaurants.

“Despite the challenges posed by 2020, it has been impressive to observe how the chefs and their teams were able to reinvent and adapt to the unfolding situation,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides. “On top of managing their restaurants, they also came together in looking out for those who were in need in their communities; from feeding migrant workers and frontline workers, to setting up welfare funds for displaced F&B staff. In this 2021 edition, we pay tribute to the perseverance and dedication of these professionals, who continue to bring us together over the finest gastronomy and experiences.”

As of today, Singapore is home to three three-Michelin-starred establishments, with Zén, helmed by chef Tristin Farmer, earning a promotion from its previous two-star status. Modern French restaurants Les Amis and Odette, which were awarded in 2019, retained their stars.

JAAN by Kirk Westaway has also been promoted to a two-Michelin-starred restaurant, joining Saint Pierre, Shisen Hanten, Shoukouwa and chef’s Tetsuya Wakuda’s Waku Ghin, which reopened in March this year after a two-year revamp.

Though Sri Lankan chef Rishi Naleendra had closed the one-Michelin-starred Cheek Bistro last month, his two-year-restaurant Cloudstreet is now the proud owner of one Michelin star. Mark Tai, head chef of Cloudstreet, also took home the first-ever The Michelin Guide Young Chef Award.

Some of the new entrants this year are, perhaps, expected: Art, Esora, Cure, Sommer, Thevar and Whitegrass are amongst those who secured a spot in the latest edition of the prestigious guide.

The 2021 Guide is also accompanied by the Bib Gourmand list, unveiled three weeks ago, which includes 69 restaurants and hawker stalls. These establishments are nominated by Michelin inspectors for offering good value for money, with a complete and high-quality menu priced at a maximum of S$45.

See the complete list of Michelin-starred restaurants below. (* marks new entries)

Three Michelin Stars

Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

Les Amis

Odette

Zén*

Two Michelin Stars

Excellent cooking, worth a detour

JAAN by Kirk Westaway*

Saint Pierre

Shisen Hanten

Shoukouwa

Waku Ghin (reopened after two years in renovation in march 2021)

One Michelin Star

High quality cooking, worth a stop!

28 Wilkie*

Alma

Art*

Basque Kitchen by Aitor*

Béni

Braci

Buona Terra

Burnt Ends

Candlenut

Chef Kang’s

Cloudstreet*

Corner House

Cure*

Cut

Esora*

Garibaldi

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Iggy’s

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)

Jag

Labyrinth

Lei Garden

Lerouy*

Ma Cuisine

Meta

Nouri

Oshino*

Putien (Kitchener Road)

Rhubarb

Shang Palace*

Shinji (Bras Basah Road)

Shinji (Tanglin Road)

Sommer*

Summer Palace

Summer Pavilion

Sushi Ichi

Sushi Kimura

Table65

Terra

Thevar*

Whitegrass*

(Main and featured image: Tristin Farmer/Zén)