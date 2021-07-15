Michelin Guide Singapore 2021 to be released on 1 September

Michelin has announced that it will unveil the new selection of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2021 this year at a virtual event at 3pm on 1 September 2021.

Unlike previous years, the virtual event had been planned in light of the global pandemic.

The Michelin Guide Singapore also commemorates its fifth year in 2021, and will be celebrating this momentous milestone with a new award, the Michelin Guide Young Chef Award. According to the press statement, this honour will be given to a young chef of a Michelin starred restaurant that exhibits “exceptional talent and great potential.”

“Despite the challenges posed by 2020, it has been impressive to observe how the chefs and their teams were able to reinvent and adapt to the unfolding situation,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides. “On top of managing their restaurants, they also united in looking out for the most in need in their communities, from feeding migrant workers and frontline workers, to setting up welfare funds for displaced F&B staff. In the 2021 edition, we pay tribute to the perseverance and dedication of these professionals, who continue to bring us together over the finest gastronomy and experiences.”

Readers can tune into the live stream of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2021 Digital Star Revelation will be available on Michelin Guide’s Singapore’s official Facebook page here, as well as the regional Michelin Guide Asia YouTube channel here.

Those who miss the live event can find the full selection of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2021 on the official website and the Michelin Guide mobile app.

If you’re wondering about the Bib Gourmand selection this year, which, for the uninitiated, catalogues restaurants offering “good quality, good value cooking”, it will be released on 12 August 2021.

Stay tuned for more updates.

